    State Police Announces Firearm Purchase Denial Investigations

    July 15, 2022

    Harrisburg, PA - Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) announced the number of firearm purchase denials and subsequent investigations for the second quarter of 2022.

    The Pennsylvania Instant Check System (PICS) is used by county sheriffs, Philadelphia police, and licensed firearms dealers to determine if someone can legally acquire a license to carry, or legally obtain a firearm through a purchase or transfer.

    When false information is provided on a state or federal form, an investigation is initiated and referred to the applicable law enforcement agency. Under Pennsylvania law, it is a third-degree felony to make false statements on any federal or state agency form or to present false identification likely to deceive the seller, licensed dealer, or licensed manufacturer.

    During the PICS process, some people are found to have an active warrant for their arrest.

    For the second quarter, the following investigations were initiated by the Pennsylvania State Police Firearms Division and referred to troops, local police departments, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives for further investigation and possible prosecution.

    A comparison to the second quarter of 2021 is included.

    Second Quarter PICS Statistics
    PICS Checks20212022
    Total number of PICS checks conducted334,108295,003
         Persons denied6,5484,973
    Total denials referred to law enforcement agencies1,2861,592
         Referred to Pennsylvania State Police293399
         Referred to local law enforcement9621,114
         Referred to ATF3179
    Arrests for a warrant at point of purchase3716

    For more information on PICS and carrying firearms in Pennsylvania, visit psp.pa.gov.

     

    Media Contacts

    SGT Logan Brouse

    717-783-5556
    State Police Media

    Myles Snyder

    717-783-5556
    State Police Media