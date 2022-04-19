Skip to agency navigation
Skip to main content

Official website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means it's official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 

    State Police Announces Easter Weekend Travel Results

    April 19, 2022

    Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania State Police investigated 449 vehicle crashes, which resulted in more than 100 injured travelers and four deaths during the Easter holiday weekend.

    Alcohol was a factor in 10% of the crashes, including one fatal crash, and resulted in 341 DUI arrests. Troopers also arrested 255 individuals on criminal charges and issued 13,490 traffic citations between April 15-17.

    CRASH DATA
    YearTotal CrashesFatal CrashesPeople KilledPeople InjuredAlcohol-Related CrashesAlcohol-Related Fatal Crashes
    2022 (3 days)44944101471
    2019 (3 days)54012129380

    ENFORCEMENT DATA
    YearDUI ArrestsSpeeding CitationsChild Seat CitationsSeat Belt CitationsOther Citations
    2022 (3 days)3414,784574158,234
    2019 (3 days)3965,847765119,043

    Statistical information was not collected during 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 global pandemic and mitigation efforts that were in place throughout Pennsylvania.

    More information on enforcement, broken down by troop, is available on the 2022 Easter holiday recap. These statistics cover only those incidents investigated by the state police and do not include incidents to which other law enforcement agencies responded.

    For more statistical information on the Pennsylvania State Police, visit psp.pa.gov.

    Media Contacts

    SGT Logan Brouse

    717-783-5556
    State Police Media

    Myles Snyder

    717-783-5556
    State Police Media