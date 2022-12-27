Skip to agency navigation
Skip to main content

Official website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means it's official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 

    State Police Announces Christmas Holiday Crash and Enforcement Results

    December 27, 2022

    Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania State Police investigated 661 motor vehicle crashes in which seven people died and 113 others were injured during the Christmas holiday weekend from December 23-25. Alcohol was a factor in 36 crashes, including two fatal crashes.

    Troopers arrested 116 individuals for driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs during the three-day period. Troopers issued more than 451 speeding citations, 110 citations for failing to wear a seat belt, and 11 citations for not securing children in safety seats.

    Crash Data
    YearTotal CrashesFatal CrashesPeople KilledPeople InjuredAlcohol-Related CrashesAlcohol-Related Fatal Crashes
    2022 (3 days)66157113362
    2021 (3 days)4884690411

    Enforcement Data
    YearDUI ArrestsSpeeding CitationsChild Seat CitationsSeat Belt CitationsOther Citations
    2022 (3 days)116451111102,248
    2021 (3 days)1811,131241242,728

    More information on 2022 Christmas holiday enforcement, broken down by troop, is available here. These statistics cover only those incidents investigated by the state police and do not include incidents to which other law enforcement agencies responded.

    With New Year's Eve celebrations still ahead this week, state police will once again be on the lookout for impaired, aggressive, and distracted drivers. Remember to plan ahead for a safe ride home, especially if your holiday plans involve alcohol.

    For more information on the Pennsylvania State Police, visit psp.pa.gov.


    Media Contacts

    SGT Logan Brouse

    717-783-5556
    State Police Media

    Myles Snyder

    717-783-5556
    State Police Media