    State Police Announce Quarterly Firearms Purchase Denial Investigations

    October 02, 2025

    Harrisburg, PA – Pennsylvania State Police announced today the number of firearms purchase denials and subsequent investigations for the 3rd quarter of 2025.

    The Pennsylvania Instant Check System (PICS) is used by county sheriffs, chiefs of police of cities of the first class, and licensed firearms dealers in Pennsylvania to determine an individual’s legal ability to acquire a license to carry firearms or obtain a firearm through a purchase or transfer. When an individual attempts to provide false information on a state and/or federal form, an investigation is initiated, and an investigation referral is sent to the corresponding law enforcement agency.

    According to Pennsylvania law, a person commits a felony of the third degree if they make a false oral or written statement on any federal or state agency form or willfully present false identification that is likely to deceive the seller, licensed dealer, or licensed manufacturer. During the PICS process, some individuals are identified as having an active warrant for their arrest as well.

    For the 3rd quarter, the following investigations were initiated by the PSP Firearms Division and referred to PSP Troops, municipal police departments, and the ATF for further investigation and possible prosecution.

    Q3 2025 PICS statistics, compared to Q3 202420242025
    PICS Checks Conducted251,732261,405
    Persons Denied3,7064,213
    Denials referred to law enforcement agencies1,964910
         Referred to PSP749424
        Referred to municipal law enforcement1,107426
         Referred to ATF10836
    Individuals arrested for a warrant at point of purchase2922

    Media Contacts

    SGT Logan Brouse

    717-783-5556
    State Police Media

    Myles Snyder

    717-783-5556
    State Police Media