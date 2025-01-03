State Police Announce Quarterly Firearms Purchase Denial Investigations

Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania State Police today announced the number of firearms purchase denials and subsequent investigations for the fourth quarter of 2024.

The Pennsylvania Instant Check System (PICS) is used by county sheriffs, chiefs of police of first-class cities, and licensed firearms dealers to determine an individual’s legal ability to acquire a license to carry firearms or obtain a firearm through a purchase or transfer. When an individual attempts to provide false information on a state and/or federal form, an investigation is initiated, and an investigation referral is sent to the corresponding law enforcement agency.

According to Pennsylvania law, a person commits a felony of the third degree if they make a false statement on any federal or state agency form or willfully present false identification that is likely to deceive the seller, licensed dealer, or licensed manufacturer. During the PICS process, some individuals are identified as having an active warrant for their arrest as well.

For the fourth quarter, the following investigations were initiated by the PSP Firearms Division and referred to PSP Troops, municipal police departments, and the ATF for further investigation and possible prosecution.

Fourth Quarter PICS Statistics 2023 2024 PICS Checks Conducted 312,131 299,229 Persons Denied 3,746 3,772 Denials referred to law enforcement agencies 2,490 1,181 Referred to Pennsylvania State Police 1,000 503 Referred to local law enforcement 1,338 657 Referred to ATF 152 21 Individuals arrested for a warrant at point of purchase 23 32

For more information on PICS and carrying firearms in Pennsylvania, visit psp.pa.gov