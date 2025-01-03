Skip to agency navigation
    State Police Announce Quarterly Firearms Purchase Denial Investigations

    January 03, 2025

    Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania State Police today announced the number of firearms purchase denials and subsequent investigations for the fourth quarter of 2024.

    The Pennsylvania Instant Check System (PICS) is used by county sheriffs, chiefs of police of first-class cities, and licensed firearms dealers to determine an individual’s legal ability to acquire a license to carry firearms or obtain a firearm through a purchase or transfer. When an individual attempts to provide false information on a state and/or federal form, an investigation is initiated, and an investigation referral is sent to the corresponding law enforcement agency.

    According to Pennsylvania law, a person commits a felony of the third degree if they make a false statement on any federal or state agency form or willfully present false identification that is likely to deceive the seller, licensed dealer, or licensed manufacturer. During the PICS process, some individuals are identified as having an active warrant for their arrest as well.

    For the fourth quarter, the following investigations were initiated by the PSP Firearms Division and referred to PSP Troops, municipal police departments, and the ATF for further investigation and possible prosecution.

    Fourth Quarter PICS Statistics
     20232024
    PICS Checks Conducted312,131299,229
    Persons Denied3,7463,772
    Denials referred to law enforcement agencies2,4901,181
                Referred to Pennsylvania State Police1,000503
                Referred to local law enforcement1,338657
                Referred to ATF15221
    Individuals arrested for a warrant at point of purchase2332

    For more information on PICS and carrying firearms in Pennsylvania, visit psp.pa.gov

    Media Contacts

    Adam Reed

    717-783-5556
    State Police Media

    Myles Snyder

    717-783-5556
    State Police Media