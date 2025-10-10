State Police Announce Promotions

Harrisburg, PA – Colonel Christopher Paris, Commissioner of the Pennsylvania State Police, today announced the promotions of two majors, four captains, and four lieutenants. All were formally recognized at a promotion ceremony on October 10.

Robert L. Bailey Promoted to Major

Major Robert L. Bailey is promoted and assigned as the director of the Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement. Major Bailey enlisted in the State Police in 2007. He achieved promotions to corporal in 2013, sergeant in 2016, lieutenant in 2018, and captain in 2022.

Rocco J. Russo Promoted to Major

Major Rocco J. Russo is promoted and assigned as the commanding officer of Area I. Major Russo enlisted in the State Police in 2002. He achieved promotions to corporal in 2012, sergeant in 2017, lieutenant in 2020, and captain in 2023.

Vincent K. D’Angelo Promoted to Captain

Captain Vincent K. D’Angelo is promoted and assigned as the director of the Equality and Inclusion Office. Captain D’Angelo enlisted in the State Police in 1999. He achieved promotions to corporal in 2004, sergeant in 2007, and lieutenant in 2011.

Richard O. Quinn Promoted to Captain

Captain Richard O. Quinn is promoted and assigned as the commanding officer of Troop A, Greensburg. Captain Quinn enlisted in the State Police in 2006. He achieved promotions to corporal in 2011, sergeant in 2014, and lieutenant in 2017.

Jennifer A. Ward-Trupp Promoted to Captain

Captain Jennifer A. Ward-Trupp is promoted and assigned as the director of the Administrative Division, Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement. Captain Ward-Trupp enlisted in the State Police in 2007. She achieved promotions to corporal in 2016, sergeant in 2018, and lieutenant in 2021.

Christopher J. Winesburg Promoted to Captain

Captain Christopher J. Winesburg is promoted and assigned as the troop commander of Troop L, Reading. Captain Winesburg enlisted in the State Police in 2005. He achieved promotions to corporal in 2016, sergeant in 2018, and lieutenant in 2021.

Tyrone K. Bradley Jr. Promoted to Lieutenant

Lieutenant Tyrone K. Bradley Jr. is promoted and assigned as the station commander of Troop J, York. Lieutenant Bradley enlisted in the State Police in 2012. He achieved promotions to corporal in 2018 and sergeant in 2021.

Waleska Gonzalez Promoted to Lieutenant

Lieutenant Waleska Gonzalez is promoted and assigned as the administrative section commander of the Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement. Lieutenant Gonzalez enlisted in the State Police in 2010. She achieved promotions to corporal in 2018 and sergeant in 2021.

Dennis E. Simms Jr. Promoted to Lieutenant

Lieutenant Dennis E. Simms Jr. is promoted and assigned as the station commander of Troop M, Fogelsville. Lieutenant Simms enlisted in the State Police in 1999. He achieved promotions to corporal in 2016 and sergeant in 2022.

Vincent D. Taraborelli Promoted to Lieutenant

Lieutenant Vincent D. Taraborelli is promoted and assigned as the patrol section commander of Troop J, Lancaster. Lieutenant Taraborelli enlisted in the State Police in 2013. He achieved promotions to corporal in 2020 and sergeant in 2022.