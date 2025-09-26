State Police Announce Promotions

Harrisburg, PA – Colonel Christopher Paris, Commissioner of the Pennsylvania State Police, today announced the promotions of one captain and six lieutenants. All were formally recognized at a promotion ceremony on September 26.

Jim Donnini Promoted to Captain

Captain Jim Donnini is promoted and assigned as the commanding officer of Troop P, Wilkes-Barre. Captain Donnini enlisted in the State Police in 2003. He achieved promotions to corporal in 2009, sergeant in 2013, and lieutenant in 2021.

Heather L. Clem-Johnston Promoted to Lieutenant

Lieutenant Health Clem-Johnston is promoted and assigned as the director of the Forensic DNA Division in the Bureau of Forensic Services. Lieutenant Clem-Johnston enlisted in the State Police in 2003. She achieved promotions to corporal in 2016 and sergeant in 2021.

Derek S. Johnson Promoted to Lieutenant

Lieutenant Derek S. Johnson is promoted and assigned as the station commander of Troop G, Bedford. Lieutenant Johnson enlisted in the State Police in 2005. He achieved promotions to corporal in 2017 and sergeant in 2022.

Randy L. Kemmerling Promoted to Lieutenant

Lieutenant Randy L. Kemmerling is promoted and assigned as commander of the Executive Services Office, Tactical Response Section. Lieutenant Kemmerling enlisted in the State Police in 2011. He achieved promotions to corporal in 2020 and sergeant in 2023.

Joshua A. Lacey Promoted to Lieutenant

Lieutenant Joshua A. Lacey is promoted and assigned as commander of the Criminal Investigation Section in Troop J, Lancaster. Lieutenant Lacey enlisted in the State Police in 2011. He achieved promotions to corporal in 2018 and sergeant in 2021.

Eric W. Shellenberger Promoted to Lieutenant

Lieutenant Eric W. Shellenberger is promoted and assigned as commander of the Criminal Investigation Section in Troop P, Wilkes-Barre. Lieutenant Shellenberger enlisted in the State Police in 2014. He achieved promotions to corporal in 2020 and sergeant in 2022.

John J. Sours Promoted to Lieutenant

Lieutenant John J. Sours is promoted and assigned as station commander of Troop J, Lancaster. Lieutenant Sours enlisted in the State Police in 2007. He achieved promotions to corporal in 2016 and sergeant in 2020.