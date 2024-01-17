Skip to agency navigation
    State Police Announce Fourth Quarter Firearms Purchase Denial Investigations

    January 17, 2024

    Harrisburg, PA – Pennsylvania State Police announced today the number of firearms purchase denials and subsequent investigations for the fourth quarter of 2023.

    The Pennsylvania Instant Check System (PICS) is used by county sheriffs, chiefs of police of cities of the first class, and licensed firearms dealers to determine an individual's legal ability to acquire a license to carry firearms or obtain a firearm through a purchase or transfer. When an individual attempts to provide false information on a state and/or federal form, an investigation is initiated, and an investigation referral is sent to the corresponding law enforcement agency.

    According to Pennsylvania law, a person commits a felony of the third degree if they make a false oral or written statement on any federal or state agency form or willfully presents false identification that is likely to deceive the seller, licensed dealer, or licensed manufacturer. During the PICS process, some individuals are identified as having an active warrant for their arrest as well.

    For the fourth quarter, the following investigations were initiated by the PSP Firearms Division and referred to PSP troops, municipal police departments, or the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives for further investigation and possible prosecution.

    Table 1: Fourth Quarter PICS Statistics
    PICS Checks20222023
    PICS Checks Conducted321,664312,131
    Persons Denied4,2463,746
    Denials referred to law enforcement agencies1,9462,490
                Referred to Pennsylvania State Police4321,000
                Referred to local law enforcement1,3561,338
                Referred to ATF158152
    Individuals arrested for a warrant at point of purchase3423

    For more information on PICS and carrying firearms in Pennsylvania, visit psp.pa.gov.

    Media Contacts

    SGT Logan Brouse

    717-783-5556
    State Police Media

    Myles Snyder

    717-783-5556
    State Police Media