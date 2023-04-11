Skip to agency navigation
    State Police Announce First Quarter Firearms Purchase Denial Investigations

    April 11, 2023

    Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) announced today the number of firearms purchase denials and subsequent investigations for the first quarter of 2023.

    The Pennsylvania Instant Check System (PICS) is used by county sheriffs, chiefs of police of first-class cities, and licensed firearms dealers to determine an individual's legal ability to acquire a license to carry firearms or obtain a firearm through a purchase or transfer. When an individual attempts to provide false information on a state or federal form, an investigation is initiated, and an investigation referral is sent to a law enforcement agency.

    According to Pennsylvania law, a person commits a felony of the third degree if they make a false oral or written statement on any federal or state agency form or willfully present false identification that is likely to deceive the seller, licensed dealer or licensed manufacturer. During the PICS process, some individuals are identified as having an active warrant for their arrest.

    In the first quarter, the following investigations were initiated by the PSP Firearms Division and referred to PSP Troops, municipal police departments, or the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) for further investigation and possible prosecution.

    Table 1: First quarter PICS statistics
     PICS Checks
    		2022
    		2023
    PICS checks conducted321,666327,272
    Persons denied5,4864,645
    Denials referred to law enforcement agencies1,9752,121
    Referred to Pennsylvania State Police493455
    Referred to municipal police departments1,4081,525
    Referred to ATF74141
    Individuals arrested for warrants at point of purchase1325

    Source: Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Records and Identification, Firearms Division, April 2023

    For more information on PICS and carrying firearms in Pennsylvania, visit psp.pa.gov.

     

    Media Contacts

    SGT Logan Brouse

    717-783-5556
    State Police Media

    Myles Snyder

    717-783-5556
    State Police Media