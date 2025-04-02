Skip to agency navigation
    State Police Announce First Quarter Firearms Purchase Denial Investigations

    April 02, 2025

    Harrisburg, PA – Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) today announced today the number of firearms purchase denials and subsequent investigations for the first quarter of 2025.

    The Pennsylvania Instant Check System (PICS) is used by county sheriffs, chiefs of police of cities of the first class, and licensed firearms dealers to determine an individual’s legal ability to acquire a license to carry firearms or obtain a firearm through a purchase or transfer. When an individual attempts to provide false information on a state and/or federal form, an investigation is initiated, and an investigation referral is sent to the corresponding law enforcement agency.

    According to Pennsylvania law, a person commits a felony of the third degree if they make a false oral or written statement on any federal or state agency form or willfully present false identification that is likely to deceive the seller, licensed dealer, or licensed manufacturer. During the PICS process, some individuals are identified as having an active warrant for their arrest as well.

    For the 1st quarter, the following investigations were initiated by the PSP Firearms Division and referred to PSP Troops, municipal police departments, and the ATF for further investigation and possible prosecution.

    First Quarter PICS Statistics
    Action20242025
    PICS Checks Conducted287,645261,878
    Persons Denied3,7763,811
    Denials referred to law enforcement agencies2,4561,152
              Referred to Pennsylvania State Police971493
              Referred to local law enforcement1,358547
              Referred to ATF127112
    Individuals arrested for a warrant at point of purchase2228

    For more information on PICS and carrying firearms in Pennsylvania, visit psp.pa.gov.

    Media Contacts

    SGT Logan Brouse

    717-783-5556
    State Police Media

    Myles Snyder

    717-783-5556
    State Police Media