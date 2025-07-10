Harrisburg, PA – Pennsylvania State Police today announced the number of firearms purchase denials and subsequent investigations for the second quarter of 2025.
The Pennsylvania Instant Check System (PICS) is used by county sheriffs, chiefs of police of cities of the first class, and licensed firearms dealers to determine an individual’s legal ability to obtain a firearm through a purchase or transfer or to acquire a license to carry firearms. When an individual attempts to provide false information on a state and/or federal form, an investigation is initiated, and an investigation referral is sent to the corresponding law enforcement agency.
According to Pennsylvania law, a person commits a felony of the third degree if they make a false oral or written statement on any federal or state agency form or willfully present false identification that is likely to deceive the seller, licensed dealer, or licensed manufacturer. During the PICS process, some individuals are identified as having an active warrant for their arrest as well.
For the second quarter, the following investigations were initiated by the PSP Firearms Division and referred to PSP troops, municipal police departments, or the ATF for further investigation and possible prosecution.
|Action Taken
2024
2025
PICS Checks Conducted
243,579
238,003
Persons Denied
3,435
3,444
Denials Referred To Law Enforcement Agencies
2,404
1,017
Referred To PSP
972
450
Referred To Local Law Enforcement
1,293
480
Referred To ATF
139
87
Individuals Arrested for a Warrant at Point of Purchase
24
20
For more information on PICS and carrying firearms in Pennsylvania, visit the PSP website.