Skip to agency navigation
Skip to main content

Official website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means it's official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 

    Pennsylvania State Police Announce Second Quarter Firearms Purchase Denial Investigations

    July 10, 2025

    Harrisburg, PA – Pennsylvania State Police today announced the number of firearms purchase denials and subsequent investigations for the second quarter of 2025.

    The Pennsylvania Instant Check System (PICS) is used by county sheriffs, chiefs of police of cities of the first class, and licensed firearms dealers to determine an individual’s legal ability to obtain a firearm through a purchase or transfer or to acquire a license to carry firearms. When an individual attempts to provide false information on a state and/or federal form, an investigation is initiated, and an investigation referral is sent to the corresponding law enforcement agency.

    According to Pennsylvania law, a person commits a felony of the third degree if they make a false oral or written statement on any federal or state agency form or willfully present false identification that is likely to deceive the seller, licensed dealer, or licensed manufacturer. During the PICS process, some individuals are identified as having an active warrant for their arrest as well.

    For the second quarter, the following investigations were initiated by the PSP Firearms Division and referred to PSP troops, municipal police departments, or the ATF for further investigation and possible prosecution.

    Table: Second Quarter PICS Statistics
    Action Taken

    2024

    2025

    PICS Checks Conducted

    243,579

    238,003

    Persons Denied

    3,435

    3,444

    Denials Referred To Law Enforcement Agencies

    2,404

    1,017

    Referred To PSP

    972

    450

    Referred To Local Law Enforcement

    1,293

    480

    Referred To ATF

    139

    87

    Individuals Arrested for a Warrant at Point of Purchase

    24

    20

    For more information on PICS and carrying firearms in Pennsylvania, visit the PSP website.

    Media Contacts

    SGT Logan Brouse

    717-783-5556
    State Police Media

    Myles Snyder

    717-783-5556
    State Police Media