Harrisburg, PA – Pennsylvania State Police today announced the number of firearms purchase denials and subsequent investigations for the second quarter of 2025.

The Pennsylvania Instant Check System (PICS) is used by county sheriffs, chiefs of police of cities of the first class, and licensed firearms dealers to determine an individual’s legal ability to obtain a firearm through a purchase or transfer or to acquire a license to carry firearms. When an individual attempts to provide false information on a state and/or federal form, an investigation is initiated, and an investigation referral is sent to the corresponding law enforcement agency.

According to Pennsylvania law, a person commits a felony of the third degree if they make a false oral or written statement on any federal or state agency form or willfully present false identification that is likely to deceive the seller, licensed dealer, or licensed manufacturer. During the PICS process, some individuals are identified as having an active warrant for their arrest as well.

For the second quarter, the following investigations were initiated by the PSP Firearms Division and referred to PSP troops, municipal police departments, or the ATF for further investigation and possible prosecution.

Table: Second Quarter PICS Statistics Action Taken 2024 2025 PICS Checks Conducted 243,579 238,003 Persons Denied 3,435 3,444 Denials Referred To Law Enforcement Agencies 2,404 1,017 Referred To PSP 972 450 Referred To Local Law Enforcement 1,293 480 Referred To ATF 139 87 Individuals Arrested for a Warrant at Point of Purchase 24 20

For more information on PICS and carrying firearms in Pennsylvania, visit the PSP website.