    PSP Reports 404 Crashes, 198 DUI Arrests Over Christmas Holiday

    December 26, 2023

    Harrisburg, PA – In an ongoing effort to keep Pennsylvanians safe and informed, the Pennsylvania State Police released their annual Christmas holiday crash and enforcement report today, which included 198 arrests of people who drove under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

    Over the three-day period (Dec. 23-25), PSP investigated 404 crashes, where three individuals died, and 70 others were injured. Alcohol was a factor in 36 crashes.

    Troopers also issued:

    • 1,036 speeding citations.
    • 123 citations for failing to wear a seat belt.
    • 22 citations for not securing children in safety seats.
    Table 1: Christmas Weekend Crash Data
    YearTotal CrashesFatal CrashesPeople KilledPeople InjuredAlcohol-Related CrashesAlcohol-Related Fatal Crashes
    2023 (3 days)4043370360
    2022 (3 days)66157113362

    Table 2: Christmas Weekend Enforcement Data
    YearDUI ArrestsSpeeding CitationsChild Seat CitationsSeat Belt CitationsOther Citations
    2023 (3 days)1981,036221232,853
    2022 (3 days)116451111102,248

    More information on the 2023 Christmas holiday crash and enforcement report, broken down by troop, is available. These statistics cover only those incidents investigated by the state police and do not include incidents to which other law enforcement agencies responded.

    With New Year's Eve celebrations coming up, state police will once again be on the lookout for impaired, aggressive, and distracted drivers. PSP reminds people to plan ahead for a safe ride home, especially if your holiday plans involve alcohol.

    For more information on the Pennsylvania State Police, visit psp.pa.gov.

