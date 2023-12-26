PSP Reports 404 Crashes, 198 DUI Arrests Over Christmas Holiday

​Harrisburg, PA – In an ongoing effort to keep Pennsylvanians safe and informed, the Pennsylvania State Police released their annual Christmas holiday crash and enforcement report today, which included 198 arrests of people who drove under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Over the three-day period (Dec. 23-25), PSP investigated 404 crashes, where three individuals died, and 70 others were injured. Alcohol was a factor in 36 crashes.

Troopers also issued:

1,036 speeding citations.

123 citations for failing to wear a seat belt.

22 citations for not securing children in safety seats.

Table 1: Christmas Weekend Crash Data Year Total Crashes Fatal Crashes People Killed People Injured Alcohol-Related Crashes Alcohol-Related Fatal Crashes 2023 (3 days) 404 3 3 70 36 0 2022 (3 days) 661 5 7 113 36 2



Table 2: Christmas Weekend Enforcement Data Year DUI Arrests Speeding Citations Child Seat Citations Seat Belt Citations Other Citations 2023 (3 days) 198 1,036 22 123 2,853 2022 (3 days) 116 451 11 110 2,248

More information on the 2023 Christmas holiday crash and enforcement report, broken down by troop, is available. These statistics cover only those incidents investigated by the state police and do not include incidents to which other law enforcement agencies responded.

With New Year's Eve celebrations coming up, state police will once again be on the lookout for impaired, aggressive, and distracted drivers. PSP reminds people to plan ahead for a safe ride home, especially if your holiday plans involve alcohol.



For more information on the Pennsylvania State Police, visit psp.pa.gov.