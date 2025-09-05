Harrisburg, PA – As part of its ongoing mission to protect the Commonwealth, the Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) today released the results of its Labor Day weekend enforcement initiative.

From August 29 to September 1, the PSP investigated 747 crashes that resulted in 129 injuries and six deaths. Impaired driving was a factor in 64 of those crashes, two of which were fatal.

Troopers arrested 535 motorists for driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs and issued 24,182 citations, including:

6,860 for speeding

776 for failing to wear a seatbelt

147 for not securing children in safety seats