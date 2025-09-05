Harrisburg, PA – As part of its ongoing mission to protect the Commonwealth, the Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) today released the results of its Labor Day weekend enforcement initiative.
From August 29 to September 1, the PSP investigated 747 crashes that resulted in 129 injuries and six deaths. Impaired driving was a factor in 64 of those crashes, two of which were fatal.
Troopers arrested 535 motorists for driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs and issued 24,182 citations, including:
- 6,860 for speeding
- 776 for failing to wear a seatbelt
- 147 for not securing children in safety seats
Year
Total Crashes
Fatal Crashes
People Killed
Injury-Related Crashes
DUI-Related Crashes
DUI-Related Fatal Crashes
2025 (4 days)
747
6
6
129
64
2
2024 (4 days)
678
7
7
142
60
3
Year
DUI Arrests
Speeding Citations
Child Seat Citations
Seat Belt Citations
Other Citations
2025 (4 days)
535
6,860
147
776
16,399
2024 (4 days)
500
7,356
129
855
16,322
These statistics cover only those incidents investigated by the state police and do not include incidents to which other law enforcement agencies responded.
