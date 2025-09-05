Skip to agency navigation
    Pennsylvania State Police Report 747 Crashes, 535 DUI Arrests During Labor Day Weekend Enforcement

    September 05, 2025

    Harrisburg, PA – As part of its ongoing mission to protect the Commonwealth, the Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) today released the results of its Labor Day weekend enforcement initiative.

    From August 29 to September 1, the PSP investigated 747 crashes that resulted in 129 injuries and six deaths. Impaired driving was a factor in 64 of those crashes, two of which were fatal. 

    Troopers arrested 535 motorists for driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs and issued 24,182 citations, including:

    • 6,860 for speeding
    • 776 for failing to wear a seatbelt
    • 147 for not securing children in safety seats
    Labor Day Weekend Crash Statistics

    Year

    Total Crashes

    Fatal Crashes

    People Killed

    Injury-Related Crashes

    DUI-Related Crashes

    DUI-Related Fatal Crashes

    2025 (4 days)

    747

    6

    6

    129

    64

    2

    2024 (4 days)

    678

    7

    7

    142

    60

    3

    Labor Day Weekend Enforcement Statistics

    Year

    DUI Arrests

    Speeding Citations

    Child Seat Citations

    Seat Belt Citations

    Other Citations

    2025 (4 days)

    535

    6,860

    147

    776

    16,399

    2024 (4 days)

    500

    7,356

    129

    855

    16,322

    These statistics cover only those incidents investigated by the state police and do not include incidents to which other law enforcement agencies responded.

    For more information on the Pennsylvania State Police, visit psp.pa.gov.

    Media Contacts

    SGT Logan Brouse

    717-783-5556
    State Police Media

    Myles Snyder

    717-783-5556
    State Police Media