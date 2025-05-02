Skip to agency navigation
Skip to main content

Official Website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means it's official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 

    PSP Provides Update on Independent Security Review of Governor’s Residence Attack

    May 02, 2025

    Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) has received security consultant Jeffrey B. Miller’s independent review of the Governor’s Residence, which Mr. Miller announced today has been completed. The PSP retained Mr. Miller’s consulting firm, Jeffrey Miller Consulting, to review protocols, identify gaps, and make recommendations for improvement following a perimeter breach, attempted homicide, and arson attack on the early morning of Sunday, April 13.

    “The Pennsylvania State Police worked to provide Mr. Miller and his team with the information they needed to assess security protocols before, during, and after the incident, and we are grateful to Mr. Miller and his team for completing their independent examination in a timely and professional manner,” said Colonel Christopher Paris. “We have already implemented several of Mr. Miller’s recommendations and we plan to continue making improvements to our security systems following a thorough review of the final report. The State Police value the trust of the people we serve, and I believe that this review by an independent examiner with first-hand knowledge of our Commonwealth government will help us continue to earn that trust. The State Police are doing everything possible to prevent anything like this attack from ever happening again.”

    Media Contacts

    SGT Logan Brouse

    717-783-5556
    State Police Media

    Myles Snyder

    717-783-5556
    State Police Media