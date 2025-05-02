Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) has received security consultant Jeffrey B. Miller’s independent review of the Governor’s Residence, which Mr. Miller announced today has been completed. The PSP retained Mr. Miller’s consulting firm, Jeffrey Miller Consulting, to review protocols, identify gaps, and make recommendations for improvement following a perimeter breach, attempted homicide, and arson attack on the early morning of Sunday, April 13.
“The Pennsylvania State Police worked to provide Mr. Miller and his team with the information they needed to assess security protocols before, during, and after the incident, and we are grateful to Mr. Miller and his team for completing their independent examination in a timely and professional manner,” said Colonel Christopher Paris. “We have already implemented several of Mr. Miller’s recommendations and we plan to continue making improvements to our security systems following a thorough review of the final report. The State Police value the trust of the people we serve, and I believe that this review by an independent examiner with first-hand knowledge of our Commonwealth government will help us continue to earn that trust. The State Police are doing everything possible to prevent anything like this attack from ever happening again.”
