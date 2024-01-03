​Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania State Police released their annual New Year's holiday crash and enforcement report today, which included 326 people arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Over the three-day period (Dec. 30 – Jan. 1), PSP investigated 336 crashes, in which five people lost their lives and 68 others were injured. Alcohol was a factor in 47 of those crashes.

Troopers also issued:

3,833 speeding citations.

344 citations for failing to wear a seat belt.

56 citations for not securing children in safety seats.

Table 1: New Year's Weekend Crash Data Year Total Crashes Fatal Crashes People Killed People Injured Alcohol-Related Crashes Alcohol-Related Fatal Crashes 2024 (3 days) 336 5 5 68 47 1 2023 (3 days) 481 0 0 108 51 0



Table 2: New Year's Weekend Enforcement Data Year DUI Arrests Speeding Citations Child Seat Citations Seat Belt Citations Other Citations 2024 (3 days) 326 3,833 56 344 8,125 2023 (3 days) 356 4,126 67 378 7,874

More information on the 2024 New Year's holiday crash and enforcement report, broken down by troop, is available. These statistics cover only those incidents investigated by the state police and do not include incidents to which other law enforcement agencies responded.

This report reflects PSP's dedication to ensuring Pennsylvania roads are safe all year round, especially during high-volume travel times like the New Year's holiday.



For more information on the Pennsylvania State Police, visit psp.pa.gov.