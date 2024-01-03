Skip to agency navigation
    PSP Investigates More than 330 Crashes, Makes Over 320 DUI Arrests during New Year's Holiday

    January 03, 2024

    Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania State Police released their annual New Year's holiday crash and enforcement report today, which included 326 people arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

    Over the three-day period (Dec. 30 – Jan. 1), PSP investigated 336 crashes, in which five people lost their lives and 68 others were injured. Alcohol was a factor in 47 of those crashes.

    Troopers also issued:

    • 3,833 speeding citations.
    • 344 citations for failing to wear a seat belt.
    • 56 citations for not securing children in safety seats.
    Table 1: New Year's Weekend Crash Data
    YearTotal CrashesFatal CrashesPeople KilledPeople InjuredAlcohol-Related CrashesAlcohol-Related Fatal Crashes
    2024 (3 days)3365568471
    2023 (3 days)48100108510

    Table 2: New Year's Weekend Enforcement Data
    YearDUI ArrestsSpeeding CitationsChild Seat CitationsSeat Belt CitationsOther Citations
    2024 (3 days)3263,833563448,125
    2023 (3 days)3564,126673787,874

    More information on the 2024 New Year's holiday crash and enforcement report, broken down by troop, is available. These statistics cover only those incidents investigated by the state police and do not include incidents to which other law enforcement agencies responded.

    This report reflects PSP's dedication to ensuring Pennsylvania roads are safe all year round, especially during high-volume travel times like the New Year's holiday.

    For more information on the Pennsylvania State Police, visit psp.pa.gov.

    Media Contacts

    SGT Logan Brouse

    717-783-5556
    State Police Media

    Myles Snyder

    717-783-5556
    State Police Media