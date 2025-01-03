Skip to agency navigation
    PSP Investigates 425 Crashes, Makes 254 DUI Arrests during New Year’s Holiday

    January 03, 2025

    Harrisburg, PA – As part of its continued effort to protect roadways across the Commonwealth, the Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) today released its crash and enforcement report for the 2025 New Year’s travel period.

    From December 31 to January 2, PSP investigated 425 crashes, resulting in one death and 68 injuries. Impaired driving was a factor in 31 of these crashes.

    During the three-day period, troopers arrested 254 people for driving under the influence and issued the following citations: 

    • 2,727 for speeding.
    • 383 for failing to wear a seat belt.
    • 50 for not securing children in safety seats. 
    New Year’s Weekend Crash Data

    Year

    Total Crashes

    Fatal Crashes

    People Killed

    People Injured

    DUI Crashes

    DUI Fatal Crashes

    2025 (3 days)

    425

    1

    1

    68

    31

    0

    2024 (3 days)

    336

    5

    5

    68

    47

    1


    New Year’s Weekend Enforcement Data

    Year

    DUI Arrests

    Speeding Citations

    Child Seat Citations

    Seat Belt Citations

    Other Citations

    2025 (3 days)

    254

    2,727

    50

    383

    10,098

    2024 (3 days)

    326

    3,833

    56

    344

    8,127

    More information on the 2025 New Year’s holiday crash and enforcement report, broken down by troop, is available online.

    These statistics cover only those incidents investigated by the state police and do not include incidents to which other law enforcement agencies responded.

    This report reflects PSP’s dedication to ensuring Pennsylvania roads are safe all year round, especially during high-volume travel times like the New Year’s holiday.

    For more information on the Pennsylvania State Police, visit psp.pa.gov.

    Media Contacts

    Adam Reed

    717-783-5556
    State Police Media

    Myles Snyder

    717-783-5556
    State Police Media