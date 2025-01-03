PSP Investigates 425 Crashes, Makes 254 DUI Arrests during New Year’s Holiday

Harrisburg, PA – As part of its continued effort to protect roadways across the Commonwealth, the Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) today released its crash and enforcement report for the 2025 New Year’s travel period.

From December 31 to January 2, PSP investigated 425 crashes, resulting in one death and 68 injuries. Impaired driving was a factor in 31 of these crashes.

During the three-day period, troopers arrested 254 people for driving under the influence and issued the following citations:

2,727 for speeding.

383 for failing to wear a seat belt.

50 for not securing children in safety seats.

New Year’s Weekend Crash Data Year Total Crashes Fatal Crashes People Killed People Injured DUI Crashes DUI Fatal Crashes 2025 (3 days) 425 1 1 68 31 0 2024 (3 days) 336 5 5 68 47 1



New Year’s Weekend Enforcement Data Year DUI Arrests Speeding Citations Child Seat Citations Seat Belt Citations Other Citations 2025 (3 days) 254 2,727 50 383 10,098 2024 (3 days) 326 3,833 56 344 8,127

More information on the 2025 New Year’s holiday crash and enforcement report, broken down by troop, is available online.

These statistics cover only those incidents investigated by the state police and do not include incidents to which other law enforcement agencies responded.

This report reflects PSP’s dedication to ensuring Pennsylvania roads are safe all year round, especially during high-volume travel times like the New Year’s holiday.

For more information on the Pennsylvania State Police, visit psp.pa.gov.