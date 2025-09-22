Red Lion, PA – On September 25, 2025, at 12:00 PM, funeral services to honor Northern York County Regional Police Department Detective Sergeant Cody Becker, Detective Mark Baker, and Detective Isaiah Emenheiser, who were killed in the line of duty on September 17, 2025, will be held at Living Word Community Church, 2530 Cape Horn Road, Red Lion.

Funeral services will be closed to the general public but can be viewed via live stream or at the Chapel Church, at 3050 Cape Horn Road in Red Lion. Chapel Church will welcome visitors starting at 11:30 PM.

Burial will be private and limited to family and designated attendees.

LIVE STREAM: www.youtube.com/@LWCCyork