Harrisburg, PA – Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) seized approximately $21.2 million in cocaine, methamphetamines, heroin, fentanyl, marijuana, and other prohibited drugs during the third quarter of 2023.



Troopers from July 1 to September 30 seized 318 pounds of cocaine, 183 pounds of methamphetamines, 141 pounds of fentanyl, 8 pounds of heroin, 2,175 pounds of processed marijuana, and 62,597 pills of assorted narcotics.

The PSP also collected 698 pounds of prescription medication in the third quarter of 2023 as part of its Prescription Drug Takeback Program. Sixty-five state police stations offer boxes for disposing of unused or unwanted medications 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Table 1: Amount and value of prohibited drugs seized by PSP in the third quarter of 2023 Drug Amount Seized Estimated Value Cocaine 318.57 lbs. $7,008,540 Crack Cocaine 4.4 lbs. $70,400 Heroin 8.6 lbs. $292,400 Fentanyl 141.3 lbs. $2,260,800 LSD – Pills and Paper 79 doses $1,580 Marijuana THC – Liquid 17.4 pints $116,580 Marijuana THC Solid 202.2 lbs. $1,011,000 Marijuana Plants 107 plants $17,655 Processed Marijuana 2,175.3 lbs. $6,525,900 Methamphetamines 183.9 lbs. $1,839,000 MDMA – Ecstasy 0.071 lbs. $234 MDMA – Pills 55 DU $825 Other Narcotics 283.3 lbs. $566,600 Other Narcotics (pills) 62,597 DU $1,564,925 Total Value $21,276,439

