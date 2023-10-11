Harrisburg, PA – Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) seized approximately $21.2 million in cocaine, methamphetamines, heroin, fentanyl, marijuana, and other prohibited drugs during the third quarter of 2023.
Troopers from July 1 to September 30 seized 318 pounds of cocaine, 183 pounds of methamphetamines, 141 pounds of fentanyl, 8 pounds of heroin, 2,175 pounds of processed marijuana, and 62,597 pills of assorted narcotics.
The PSP also collected 698 pounds of prescription medication in the third quarter of 2023 as part of its Prescription Drug Takeback Program. Sixty-five state police stations offer boxes for disposing of unused or unwanted medications 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
|Drug
|Amount Seized
|Estimated Value
|Cocaine
|318.57 lbs.
|$7,008,540
|Crack Cocaine
|4.4 lbs.
|$70,400
|Heroin
|8.6 lbs.
|$292,400
|Fentanyl
|141.3 lbs.
|$2,260,800
|LSD – Pills and Paper
|79 doses
|$1,580
|Marijuana THC – Liquid
|17.4 pints
|$116,580
|Marijuana THC Solid
|202.2 lbs.
|$1,011,000
|Marijuana Plants
|107 plants
|$17,655
|Processed Marijuana
|2,175.3 lbs.
|$6,525,900
|Methamphetamines
|183.9 lbs.
|$1,839,000
|MDMA – Ecstasy
|0.071 lbs.
|$234
|MDMA – Pills
|55 DU
|$825
|Other Narcotics
|283.3 lbs.
|$566,600
|Other Narcotics (pills)
|62,597 DU
|$1,564,925
|Total Value
|$21,276,439
For more information about the Pennsylvania State Police, visit psp.pa.gov.