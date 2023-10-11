Skip to agency navigation
    Pennsylvania State Police Seized $21M in Prohibited Drugs in Third Quarter of 2023

    October 11, 2023

    Harrisburg, PA – Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) seized approximately $21.2 million in cocaine, methamphetamines, heroin, fentanyl, marijuana, and other prohibited drugs during the third quarter of 2023.

    Troopers from July 1 to September 30 seized 318 pounds of cocaine, 183 pounds of methamphetamines, 141 pounds of fentanyl, 8 pounds of heroin, 2,175 pounds of processed marijuana, and 62,597 pills of assorted narcotics.

    The PSP also collected 698 pounds of prescription medication in the third quarter of 2023 as part of its Prescription Drug Takeback Program. Sixty-five state police stations offer boxes for disposing of unused or unwanted medications 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

    Table 1: Amount and value of prohibited drugs seized by PSP in the third quarter of 2023
    DrugAmount SeizedEstimated Value
    Cocaine 318.57 lbs.$7,008,540
    Crack Cocaine 4.4 lbs.$70,400
    Heroin 8.6 lbs.$292,400
    Fentanyl 141.3 lbs.$2,260,800
    LSD – Pills and Paper 79 doses$1,580
    Marijuana THC – Liquid 17.4 pints$116,580
    Marijuana THC Solid 202.2 lbs.$1,011,000
    Marijuana Plants 107 plants$17,655
    Processed Marijuana 2,175.3 lbs.$6,525,900
    Methamphetamines 183.9 lbs.$1,839,000
    MDMA – Ecstasy 0.071 lbs.$234
    MDMA – Pills 55 DU$825
    Other Narcotics 283.3 lbs.$566,600
    Other Narcotics (pills) 62,597 DU$1,564,925
     Total Value$21,276,439

    For more information about the Pennsylvania State Police, visit psp.pa.gov.

     

    Media Contacts

    SGT Logan Brouse

    717-783-5556
    State Police Media

    Myles Snyder

    717-783-5556
    State Police Media