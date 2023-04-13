Pennsylvania State Police Seized $16M in Illegal Drugs in First Quarter 2023

​Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) seized approximately $16 million in cocaine, methamphetamines, heroin, fentanyl, marijuana and other prohibited drugs during the first quarter of 2023.

Troopers between January 1 and March 31 seized 229 pounds of cocaine, 129 pounds of methamphetamines, 24 pounds of fentanyl, seven pounds of heroin, 1,562 pounds of processed marijuana, and 65,570 pills of assorted narcotics.

The PSP also collected 1,307 pounds of prescription medication in the quarter as part of its Prescription Drug Takeback Program. Sixty-five state police stations offer boxes for disposing of unused or unwanted medications 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Table 1: Amount and value of prohibited drugs seized by PSP in the first quarter of 2023

Drug Amount Seized Estimated Value Cocaine 229.81 lbs. $5,055,820 Crack Cocaine 5.84 lbs. $93,440 Heroin 7.75 lbs. $263,500 Fentanyl 24.57 lbs. $393,120 LSD – Pills and Paper 24 doses $480 Marijuana THC – Liquid 72 pints $482,400 Marijuana THC Solid 398.70 lbs. $1,993,500 Marijuana Plants 178 plants $29,370 Processed Marijuana 1,562.66 lbs. $4,687,980 Methamphetamines 129.50 lbs. $1,295,000 MDMA – Ecstasy 0.044 lbs. $145 MDMA – Pills 184 DU $2,760 Other Narcotics 515.61 lbs. $1,031,220 Other Narcotics (pills) 65,570 DU $1,639,250 Total Value $16,967,985

Source: Pennsylvania State Police, 2023

