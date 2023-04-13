Skip to agency navigation
    Pennsylvania State Police Seized $16M in Illegal Drugs in First Quarter 2023

    April 13, 2023

    Harrisburg, PA The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) seized approximately $16 million in cocaine, methamphetamines, heroin, fentanyl, marijuana and other prohibited drugs during the first quarter of 2023.

    Troopers between January 1 and March 31 seized 229 pounds of cocaine, 129 pounds of methamphetamines, 24 pounds of fentanyl, seven pounds of heroin, 1,562 pounds of processed marijuana, and 65,570 pills of assorted narcotics.

    The PSP also collected 1,307 pounds of prescription medication in the quarter as part of its Prescription Drug Takeback Program. Sixty-five state police stations offer boxes for disposing of unused or unwanted medications 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

    Table 1: Amount and value of prohibited drugs seized by PSP in the first quarter of 2023

    DrugAmount SeizedEstimated Value
    Cocaine 229.81 lbs.$5,055,820
    Crack Cocaine 5.84 lbs.$93,440
    Heroin 7.75 lbs.$263,500
    Fentanyl 24.57 lbs.$393,120
    LSD – Pills and Paper 24 doses$480
    Marijuana THC – Liquid 72 pints$482,400
    Marijuana THC Solid 398.70 lbs.$1,993,500
    Marijuana Plants 178 plants$29,370
    Processed Marijuana 1,562.66 lbs.$4,687,980
    Methamphetamines 129.50 lbs.$1,295,000
    MDMA – Ecstasy 0.044 lbs.$145
    MDMA – Pills 184 DU$2,760
    Other Narcotics 515.61 lbs.$1,031,220
    Other Narcotics (pills) 65,570 DU$1,639,250
     Total Value$16,967,985

    Source: Pennsylvania State Police, 2023

    For more information about the Pennsylvania State Police, visit www.psp.pa.gov.

