    Pennsylvania State Police Seized $15.7 Million in Prohibited Drugs in Fourth Quarter of 2023

    January 12, 2024

    Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) today announced troopers seized approximately $15.7 million in cocaine, methamphetamines, heroin, fentanyl, and other prohibited drugs in the fourth quarter of 2023.

    Troopers from October 1 to December 31 seized 200 pounds of cocaine, 226 pounds of methamphetamines, 22 pounds of fentanyl, 7 pounds of heroin, 1,610 pounds of processed marijuana, and 105,309 pills of assorted narcotics.

    Throughout 2023, troopers seized 888 pounds of cocaine, 703 pounds of methamphetamines, 246 pounds of fentanyl, 35 pounds of heroin, and 6,966 pounds of processed marijuana.

    The PSP also collected 1,167 pounds of prescription medication as part of its Prescription Drug Takeback Program. Sixty-five state police stations offer boxes for disposing of unused or unwanted medications 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

    Table 1: Prohibited drugs seized by PSP, Oct. 1 – Dec. 31, 2023
    DrugAmount SeizedEstimated Value
    Cocaine 200.03 lbs.$4,400,660
    Crack Cocaine 5.07 lbs.$81,120
    Heroin 7.98 lbs.$271,490
    Fentanyl 22.84 lbs.$365,440
    LSD – Pills and Paper 60 doses$1,200
    Marijuana THC – Liquid 17.06 pints$114,302
    Marijuana THC Solid 86.18 lbs.$430,900
    Marijuana Plants 1,020 plants$168,300
    Processed Marijuana 1,610.7 lbs.$4,832,100
    Methamphetamines 226.3 lbs.$2,263,000
    MDMA – Ecstasy 0.08 lbs.$264
    MDMA – Pills 1,035 DU$15,525
    Other Narcotics 123.22 lbs.$246,440
    Other Narcotics (pills) 104,214 DU$2,605,350
     Total Value$15,796,091

    Table 2: Prohibited drugs seized by PSP, Jan. 1 – Dec. 31, 2023
    DrugAmount SeizedEstimated Value
    Cocaine 888.84 lbs.$19,554,480
    Crack Cocaine 20.15 lbs.$322,400
    Heroin 35.28 lbs.$1,199,690
    Fentanyl 246.68 lbs.$3,946,880
    LSD – Pills and Paper 244 doses$4,880
    Marijuana THC – Liquid 169.19 pints$1,133,573
    Marijuana THC Solid 759.95 lbs.$3,799,750
    Marijuana Plants 3,582 plants$591,030
    Processed Marijuana 6,966 lbs.$20,898,000
    Methamphetamines 703.43 lbs.$7,034,300
    MDMA – Ecstasy 0.662 lbs.$15,163
    MDMA – Pills 1,453 DU$21,795
    Other Narcotics 709.36 lbs.$1,883,340
    Other Narcotics (pills) 306,195 DU$7,654,875
     Total Value$68,060,156

    For more information about the Pennsylvania State Police, visit their website at www.psp.pa.gov.

    Media Contacts

    SGT Logan Brouse

    717-783-5556
    State Police Media

    Myles Snyder

    717-783-5556
    State Police Media