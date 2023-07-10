Harrisburg, PA – Pennsylvania State Police today announced Troopers seized cocaine, methamphetamines, heroin, fentanyl, marijuana, and other prohibited drugs with a combined approximate street value of approximately $14 million during the second quarter of 2023.



Troopers seized 144 pounds of cocaine, 164 pounds of methamphetamines, 60 pounds of fentanyl, 11 pounds of heroin, 1,617 pounds of processed marijuana, and 74,074 pills of assorted narcotics.

The Pennsylvania State Police also collected 1,227 pounds of prescription medication in the second quarter as part of its Prescription Drug Takeback Program. Sixty-five state police stations offer boxes for disposing of unused or unwanted medications 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Table 1: Amount and value of prohibited drugs seized, second quarter of 2023 Drug Total Seized Estimated Value Cocaine 140.43 lbs. $3,089,460 Crack Cocaine 4.84 lbs. $77,440 Heroin 10.95 lbs. $372,300 Fentanyl 57.97 lbs. $927,520 LSD – Pills and Paper 81 doses $1,620 Marijuana THC – Liquid 62.73 pints $420,291 Marijuana THC Solid 72.87 lbs. $364,350 Marijuana Plants 2,277 plants $375,705 Processed Marijuana 1,617.34 lbs. $4,852,020 Methamphetamines 163.73 lbs. $1,637.300 MDMA – Ecstasy .44 lbs. $14,520 MDMA – Pills 179 DU $2,685 Other Narcotics 19.54 lbs. $39,080 Other Narcotics (pills) 73,814 $1,845,350 Total Value $14,019,641

