    Pennsylvania State Police Seized $14M in Prohibited Drugs during Second Quarter of 2023

    July 10, 2023

    Harrisburg, PA Pennsylvania State Police today announced Troopers seized cocaine, methamphetamines, heroin, fentanyl, marijuana, and other prohibited drugs with a combined approximate street value of approximately $14 million during the second quarter of 2023.

    Troopers seized 144 pounds of cocaine, 164 pounds of methamphetamines, 60 pounds of fentanyl, 11 pounds of heroin, 1,617 pounds of processed marijuana, and 74,074 pills of assorted narcotics.

    The Pennsylvania State Police also collected 1,227 pounds of prescription medication in the second quarter as part of its Prescription Drug Takeback Program. Sixty-five state police stations offer boxes for disposing of unused or unwanted medications 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

    Table 1: Amount and value of prohibited drugs seized, second quarter of 2023
    DrugTotal Seized Estimated Value
    Cocaine 140.43 lbs.$3,089,460
    Crack Cocaine 4.84 lbs.$77,440
    Heroin 10.95 lbs.$372,300
    Fentanyl 57.97 lbs.$927,520
    LSD – Pills and Paper 81 doses$1,620
    Marijuana THC – Liquid 62.73 pints$420,291
    Marijuana THC Solid 72.87 lbs.$364,350
    Marijuana Plants 2,277 plants$375,705
    Processed Marijuana 1,617.34 lbs.$4,852,020
    Methamphetamines 163.73 lbs.$1,637.300
    MDMA – Ecstasy .44 lbs.$14,520
    MDMA – Pills 179 DU$2,685
    Other Narcotics 19.54 lbs.$39,080
    Other Narcotics (pills) 73,814$1,845,350
     Total Value$14,019,641

