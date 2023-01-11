Skip to agency navigation
Skip to main content

Official website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means it's official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 

    Pennsylvania State Police Seize $65M in Illegal Drugs in 2022

    January 11, 2023

    Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania State Police announced today it seized approximately $10.3 million in prohibited drugs during the fourth quarter of 2022, bringing to $65.4 million the total value of narcotics seized throughout the year.

    Troopers between October 1 and December 31 seized 110 pounds of cocaine, 118 pounds of methamphetamines, 60 pounds of fentanyl, 14 pounds of heroin, 1,221 pounds of processed marijuana, and 21,661 pills of assorted narcotics.

    For the year, state police seized 546 pounds of cocaine, 691 pounds of methamphetamines, 348 pounds of fentanyl, 60 pounds of heroin, 7,832 pounds of processed marijuana, and 252,753 pills of assorted narcotics.

    The Pennsylvania State Police also collected 797 pounds of medication as part of its Prescription Drug Take Back program in the fourth quarter, a total of 3,422 pounds in 2022. Sixty-five state police stations offer boxes for disposing of unused or unwanted medications 24 hours a day, seven days a week. 

    Fourth Quarter Drug Seizure Totals
    DrugTotal SeizedValue of Amount Seized
    Cocaine 110.6 lbs.$2,433,200
    Crack Cocaine 4.52 lbs.$72,320
    Heroin 14.28 lbs.$485,520
    Fentanyl 60.46 lbs.$967,360
    LSD – Pills and Paper 181 doses$3,620
    Marijuana THC – Liquid 79.90 pints$535,330
    Marijuana THC Solid 28.66 lbs.$143,300
    Marijuana Plants 27 plants$4,455
    Processed Marijuana 1,221.27 lbs.$3,663,810
    Methamphetamines 118.17 lbs.$1,181,700
    MDMA – Ecstasy 22.24 lbs.$73,392
    MDMA – Pills 4,679$70,185
    Other Narcotics 107.45 lbs.$214,900
    Other Narcotics (pills) 21,661$541,525
     Total Value$10,390,617

     

    2022 Drug Seizure Totals
    DrugTotal SeizedValue of Amount Seized
    Cocaine546.82 lbs.$13,389,880
    Crack Cocaine18.39 lbs.$294,240
    Heroin60.14 lbs.$2,044,760
    Fentanyl348.36 lbs.$7,508,000
    LSD – Pills and Paper981 doses$19,620
    Marijuana THC – Liquid140.09 pints$938,603
    Marijuana THC Solid641.17 lbs.$3,205,850
    Marijuana Plants2,366 plants$390,390
    Processed Marijuana7,832 lbs.$23,496,030
    Methamphetamines691.54 lbs.$6,915,400
    MDMA – Ecstasy25.055 lbs.$82,698
    MDMA – Pills8,716$130,740
    Other Narcotics335.79 lbs.$671,580
    Other Narcotics (pills)252,753$6,318,825
     Total Value$65,406,616

    For more information about the Pennsylvania State Police, visit www.psp.pa.gov.

    Media Contacts

    SGT Logan Brouse

    717-783-5556
    State Police Media

    Myles Snyder

    717-783-5556
    State Police Media