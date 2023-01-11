Pennsylvania State Police Seize $65M in Illegal Drugs in 2022

​Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania State Police announced today it seized approximately $10.3 million in prohibited drugs during the fourth quarter of 2022, bringing to $65.4 million the total value of narcotics seized throughout the year.

Troopers between October 1 and December 31 seized 110 pounds of cocaine, 118 pounds of methamphetamines, 60 pounds of fentanyl, 14 pounds of heroin, 1,221 pounds of processed marijuana, and 21,661 pills of assorted narcotics.



For the year, state police seized 546 pounds of cocaine, 691 pounds of methamphetamines, 348 pounds of fentanyl, 60 pounds of heroin, 7,832 pounds of processed marijuana, and 252,753 pills of assorted narcotics.



The Pennsylvania State Police also collected 797 pounds of medication as part of its Prescription Drug Take Back program in the fourth quarter, a total of 3,422 pounds in 2022. Sixty-five state police stations offer boxes for disposing of unused or unwanted medications 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Fourth Quarter Drug Seizure Totals Drug Total Seized Value of Amount Seized Cocaine 110.6 lbs. $2,433,200 Crack Cocaine 4.52 lbs. $72,320 Heroin 14.28 lbs. $485,520 Fentanyl 60.46 lbs. $967,360 LSD – Pills and Paper 181 doses $3,620 Marijuana THC – Liquid 79.90 pints $535,330 Marijuana THC Solid 28.66 lbs. $143,300 Marijuana Plants 27 plants $4,455 Processed Marijuana 1,221.27 lbs. $3,663,810 Methamphetamines 118.17 lbs. $1,181,700 MDMA – Ecstasy 22.24 lbs. $73,392 MDMA – Pills 4,679 $70,185 Other Narcotics 107.45 lbs. $214,900 Other Narcotics (pills) 21,661 $541,525 Total Value $10,390,617





2022 Drug Seizure Totals Drug Total Seized Value of Amount Seized Cocaine 546.82 lbs. $13,389,880 Crack Cocaine 18.39 lbs. $294,240 Heroin 60.14 lbs. $2,044,760 Fentanyl 348.36 lbs. $7,508,000 LSD – Pills and Paper 981 doses $19,620 Marijuana THC – Liquid 140.09 pints $938,603 Marijuana THC Solid 641.17 lbs. $3,205,850 Marijuana Plants 2,366 plants $390,390 Processed Marijuana 7,832 lbs. $23,496,030 Methamphetamines 691.54 lbs. $6,915,400 MDMA – Ecstasy 25.055 lbs. $82,698 MDMA – Pills 8,716 $130,740 Other Narcotics 335.79 lbs. $671,580 Other Narcotics (pills) 252,753 $6,318,825 Total Value $65,406,616

