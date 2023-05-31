Skip to agency navigation
    Pennsylvania State Police Reports Memorial Day Weekend Crashes, Enforcement Results

    May 31, 2023

    Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania State Police investigated 651 vehicle crashes resulting in four fatalities and 142 injuries during the four-day Memorial Day travel period, which ran from May 26-29. Alcohol was a factor in 59 of the non-fatal crashes.

    Troopers made 547 arrests for driving under the influence and issued 31,128 total traffic citations to include 1,318 individuals for not wearing seat belts and 224 tickets to people for failing to secure children in safety seats.

    Table 1: Memorial Day Weekend Crash Statistics
    YearTotal CrashesFatal CrashesPeople KilledPeople InjuredAlcohol-Related CrashesAlcohol-Related Fatal Crashes
    2023 (4 days)65134142590
    2022 (4 days)77533191660

    Table 2: Memorial Day Weekend Enforcement Statistics
    YearDUI ArrestsSpeeding CitationsChild Seat CitationsSeat Belt CitationsOther Citations
    2023 (4 days)54710,8202241,31818,766
    2022 (4 days)5269,9052331,08016,616

    More information on 2023 Memorial Day enforcement, broken down by troop, is available on the 2023 Memorial Day Enforcement recap.

    These statistics cover only those incidents investigated by the state police and do not include incidents to which other law enforcement agencies responded.

    For more statistical information on the Pennsylvania State Police, visit psp.pa.gov.

