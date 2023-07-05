Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania State Police investigated 668 vehicle crashes resulting in three fatalities and 194 injuries during the five-day Independence Day travel period, which ran from June 30-July 4. Alcohol was a factor in 59 of the non-fatal crashes.



Troopers made 505 arrests for driving under the influence and issued 23,738 total traffic citations to include 845 individuals for not wearing seat belts and 210 tickets to people for failing to secure children in safety seats.

Table 1: Independence Day Weekend Crash Statistics Year Total Crashes Fatal Crashes People Killed People Injured Alcohol-Related Crashes Alcohol-Related Fatal Crashes 2023 (5 days) 668 3 3 194 59 0 2022 (4 days) 649 4 4 170 52 0



Table 2: Independence Day Weekend Enforcement Statistics Year DUI Arrests Speeding Citations Child Seat Citations Seat Belt Citations Other Citations 2023 (5 days) 505 7,929 210 845 14,754 2022 (4 days) 515 8,769 297 986 14,257

More information on 2023 Independence Day enforcement, broken down by troop, is available in the holiday recap document (PDF).

These statistics cover only those incidents investigated by the state police and do not include incidents to which other law enforcement agencies responded.

For more information on the Pennsylvania State Police, visit psp.pa.gov.