    Pennsylvania State Police Reports Independence Day Weekend Crashes, Enforcement Results

    July 05, 2023

    Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania State Police investigated 668 vehicle crashes resulting in three fatalities and 194 injuries during the five-day Independence Day travel period, which ran from June 30-July 4. Alcohol was a factor in 59 of the non-fatal crashes.

    Troopers made 505 arrests for driving under the influence and issued 23,738 total traffic citations to include 845 individuals for not wearing seat belts and 210 tickets to people for failing to secure children in safety seats.

    Table 1: Independence Day Weekend Crash Statistics
    YearTotal CrashesFatal CrashesPeople KilledPeople InjuredAlcohol-Related CrashesAlcohol-Related Fatal Crashes
    2023 (5 days)66833194590
    2022 (4 days)64944170520

    Table 2: Independence Day Weekend Enforcement Statistics
    YearDUI ArrestsSpeeding CitationsChild Seat CitationsSeat Belt CitationsOther Citations
    2023 (5 days)5057,92921084514,754
    2022 (4 days)5158,76929798614,257

    More information on 2023 Independence Day enforcement, broken down by troop, is available in the holiday recap document (PDF).

    These statistics cover only those incidents investigated by the state police and do not include incidents to which other law enforcement agencies responded.

    For more information on the Pennsylvania State Police, visit psp.pa.gov.

