Municipal Police Officers’ Commission Accepting Letters of Interest for New Academies

Harrisburg, PA – The Municipal Police Officers’ Education and Training Commission (MPOETC) will begin accepting letters of interest for potential new Act 120 police academies on August 1, the commission announced today.

“Those interested in opening a new police training academy should submit an initial letter of interest for review by MPOETC staff,” said Major William Brown, Executive Director of MPOETC. “The staff will conduct studies to determine the police population in the area and if there is currently adequate police training available. The Commission will then vote to accept full application packages from potential schools in areas where there is a demonstrated need for a new academy.”



MPOETC voted to accept letters of interest for new academies during its June 2024 quarterly meeting.



The initial form MPO-246 - New School Letter of Interest Application can be found on the Commission’s website.



Letters of interest will be accepted from August 1 to November 30, 2024. Completed forms should be emailed to ra-mpotraining@pa.gov.



Interested parties must comply with applicable portions of 37 Pa. Code §§ 203.31 – 203.37.



Questions can be directed to Michael Corricelli, Director of Training at MPOETC, at mcorricell@pa.gov or 717-346-7759.

