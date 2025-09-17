Skip to agency navigation
    Multiple Police Officers Shot in York County

    September 17, 2025

    Spring Grove, PA – While conducting a warrant service, multiple officers were shot today in North Codorus Township, York County. Several law enforcement officers and the gunman have succumbed to their injuries. Numerous other law enforcement officers were wounded and taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

    The public is asked to avoid the area, as the scene remains active.

    The investigation is active and ongoing. Additional information will be released as it becomes available.

    Media Contacts

    SGT Logan Brouse

    717-783-5556
    State Police Media

    Myles Snyder

    717-783-5556
    State Police Media