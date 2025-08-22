Manheim, PA – Governor Josh Shapiro and the Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) Commissioner Colonel Christopher Paris welcomed 59 new state troopers today during a graduation ceremony for the 173rd Cadet Class at LCBC Manheim. The ceremony marked the culmination of nearly six months of intensive training, during which cadets developed the skills, discipline, and commitment required to serve communities across the Commonwealth.
“Policing is a noble profession—and the men and women of the Pennsylvania State Police go to work every single day to protect and serve our communities,” said Governor Shapiro. “Today, these cadets join their ranks after completing one of the most challenging and rigorous law enforcement training programs in the nation. You are the best of us, and now you will carry the responsibility of keeping Pennsylvanians safe. Our work doesn’t stop here—we will continue to invest in our State Police, support our communities, and ensure all Pennsylvanians feel safe in their neighborhoods. As your Governor, I want you to know I’ve got your back.”
“Today is the result of months of hard work, determination, bravery, and selflessness,” said Col. Paris. “I am proud to call members of the 173rd Cadet Class troopers, and I have full confidence that they will succeed in answering the call to serve, protect, and uphold the law throughout our great Commonwealth.”
The 173rd Cadet Class is the third class to graduate from the PSP Academy without a college credit requirement for the position of trooper. The Shapiro Administration waived the college credit requirement for applicants in August 2023. Since then, PSP has seen a significant increase in cadet applications, receiving more than 820 during the most recent application cycle without the requirement.
Governor Shapiro’s 2025-26 budget proposal continues to sustainably fund PSP and includes $16 million to create four more new cadet classes—funding nearly 400 more state troopers. The Governor’s budget proposal also calls for the complete elimination of the current statutory cap, which limits the number of troopers on the streets. Removing the statutory cap will allow for increased patrol visibility, faster response times, and the ability to maintain a proactive posture in Pennsylvania’s communities.
During the ceremony, six cadets received the following special awards and recognition:
- Kaleb T. Smith: American Legion Award for all-around academic, physical, ethical, and moral qualifications;
- Preston Sacco: Gesford High Pistol Award for the highest score on the department’s pistol qualification course;
- Cole T. Hurley: John K. Schafer Memorial Award for the highest combined score on a series of physical skills tests;
- Colton J. Moorhead: Colonel Paul J. Chylak Memorial Driver Proficiency Award for the highest proficiency in driver safety training;
- Kaleb T. Smith: Daniel F. Dunn High Scholastic Award for the highest level of academic achievement in the class;
- Bradford K. Crislip: Colonel Ronald M. Sharpe Leadership Award for exemplifying the qualities of leadership.
The new troopers will report to the following troops on September 2, 2025:
Troop B, Washington (7)
Joshua Anselm
Ethan Hillegas
Colton Moorhead
Matthew Rearick
Leah Rupinsky Miller
Connor Vig
Noah Yerdon
Troop C, Punxsutawney (5)
Brandon Crislip
Zachary Greenawalt
Jack Lauer
Tyler Leary
Riley Maxim
Troop E, Erie (4)
Austin Cooper
Dominic Diraimo
Austin Kuslock
Preston Sacco
Troop F, Montoursville (8)
Benjamin Davies
Ryan Fitzgerald
Matthew Flickinger
Cole Hurley
Bailey Kist
Josiah McClarren
Joshua Myers
Jeffrey Taylor
Troop H, Harrisburg (12)
Austin Beels
Adam Bettwy
Dylan Binda
Samuel Culbertson
Daniel Dudenhoeffer
Gregory Himes
Samuel Raup
Mason Rohrer
Michal Sivek
Kaleb Smith
Ty Walker
Cameron Williamson
Troop J, Lancaster (8)
Jean Antoine
Tristin Buggy
Brydn Fair
Briar Kareem
Michael Maldonado
Andrew McCabe
Ian Mummau
Brandon Roseberry
Troop K, Philadelphia (6)
Rene Becerra
Shawn Hoben
Collin Meade
David Roberts
Joseph Saporito
Peter Schoenberg
Troop L, Reading (2)
Trey Foster
Kevin Pepsin
Troop M, Bethlehem (7)
Caleb Clements
Christopher George
Daniel Gibbons
Clayton Green
Sonny Mattern
Joseph Nacinovich
Raymond Zheng
For more information about the Pennsylvania State Police and how to become a Pennsylvania State Trooper, visit PSP’s website.