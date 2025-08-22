Skip to agency navigation
    Governor Shapiro Joins the Pennsylvania State Police in Welcoming 59 New Troopers Into Its Ranks

    August 22, 2025

    Manheim, PA Governor Josh Shapiro and the Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) Commissioner Colonel Christopher Paris welcomed 59 new state troopers today during a graduation ceremony for the 173rd Cadet Class at LCBC Manheim. The ceremony marked the culmination of nearly six months of intensive training, during which cadets developed the skills, discipline, and commitment required to serve communities across the Commonwealth.

    “Policing is a noble profession—and the men and women of the Pennsylvania State Police go to work every single day to protect and serve our communities,” said Governor Shapiro. “Today, these cadets join their ranks after completing one of the most challenging and rigorous law enforcement training programs in the nation. You are the best of us, and now you will carry the responsibility of keeping Pennsylvanians safe. Our work doesn’t stop here—we will continue to invest in our State Police, support our communities, and ensure all Pennsylvanians feel safe in their neighborhoods. As your Governor, I want you to know I’ve got your back.”
    “Today is the result of months of hard work, determination, bravery, and selflessness,” said Col. Paris. “I am proud to call members of the 173rd Cadet Class troopers, and I have full confidence that they will succeed in answering the call to serve, protect, and uphold the law throughout our great Commonwealth.”

    The 173rd Cadet Class is the third class to graduate from the PSP Academy without a college credit requirement for the position of trooper. The Shapiro Administration waived the college credit requirement for applicants in August 2023. Since then, PSP has seen a significant increase in cadet applications, receiving more than 820 during the most recent application cycle without the requirement.

    Governor Shapiro’s 2025-26 budget proposal continues to sustainably fund PSP and includes $16 million to create four more new cadet classes—funding nearly 400 more state troopers. The Governor’s budget proposal also calls for the complete elimination of the current statutory cap, which limits the number of troopers on the streets. Removing the statutory cap will allow for increased patrol visibility, faster response times, and the ability to maintain a proactive posture in Pennsylvania’s communities.

    During the ceremony, six cadets received the following special awards and recognition:

    • Kaleb T. Smith: American Legion Award for all-around academic, physical, ethical, and moral qualifications;
    • Preston Sacco: Gesford High Pistol Award for the highest score on the department’s pistol qualification course;
    • Cole T. Hurley: John K. Schafer Memorial Award for the highest combined score on a series of physical skills tests;
    • Colton J. Moorhead: Colonel Paul J. Chylak Memorial Driver Proficiency Award for the highest proficiency in driver safety training;
    • Kaleb T. Smith: Daniel F. Dunn High Scholastic Award for the highest level of academic achievement in the class;
    • Bradford K. Crislip: Colonel Ronald M. Sharpe Leadership Award for exemplifying the qualities of leadership.

    The new troopers will report to the following troops on September 2, 2025:

    Troop B, Washington (7)

    Joshua Anselm
    Ethan Hillegas
    Colton Moorhead
    Matthew Rearick
    Leah Rupinsky Miller
    Connor Vig
    Noah Yerdon

    Troop C, Punxsutawney (5)

    Brandon Crislip
    Zachary Greenawalt
    Jack Lauer
    Tyler Leary
    Riley Maxim

    Troop E, Erie (4)

    Austin Cooper
    Dominic Diraimo
    Austin Kuslock
    Preston Sacco

    Troop F, Montoursville (8)

    Benjamin Davies
    Ryan Fitzgerald
    Matthew Flickinger
    Cole Hurley
    Bailey Kist
    Josiah McClarren
    Joshua Myers
    Jeffrey Taylor

    Troop H, Harrisburg (12)

    Austin Beels
    Adam Bettwy
    Dylan Binda
    Samuel Culbertson
    Daniel Dudenhoeffer
    Gregory Himes
    Samuel Raup
    Mason Rohrer
    Michal Sivek
    Kaleb Smith
    Ty Walker
    Cameron Williamson

    Troop J, Lancaster (8)

    Jean Antoine
    Tristin Buggy
    Brydn Fair
    Briar Kareem
    Michael Maldonado
    Andrew McCabe
    Ian Mummau
    Brandon Roseberry

    Troop K, Philadelphia (6)

    Rene Becerra
    Shawn Hoben
    Collin Meade
    David Roberts
    Joseph Saporito
    Peter Schoenberg

    Troop L, Reading (2)

    Trey Foster
    Kevin Pepsin

    Troop M, Bethlehem (7)

    Caleb Clements
    Christopher George
    Daniel Gibbons
    Clayton Green
    Sonny Mattern
    Joseph Nacinovich
    Raymond Zheng

    For more information about the Pennsylvania State Police and how to become a Pennsylvania State Trooper, visit PSP’s website

    Media Contacts

    SGT Logan Brouse

    717-783-5556
    State Police Media

    Myles Snyder

    717-783-5556
    State Police Media