Manheim, PA – Governor Josh Shapiro and the Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) Commissioner Colonel Christopher Paris welcomed 59 new state troopers today during a graduation ceremony for the 173rd Cadet Class at LCBC Manheim. The ceremony marked the culmination of nearly six months of intensive training, during which cadets developed the skills, discipline, and commitment required to serve communities across the Commonwealth.

“Policing is a noble profession—and the men and women of the Pennsylvania State Police go to work every single day to protect and serve our communities,” said Governor Shapiro. “Today, these cadets join their ranks after completing one of the most challenging and rigorous law enforcement training programs in the nation. You are the best of us, and now you will carry the responsibility of keeping Pennsylvanians safe. Our work doesn’t stop here—we will continue to invest in our State Police, support our communities, and ensure all Pennsylvanians feel safe in their neighborhoods. As your Governor, I want you to know I’ve got your back.”

“Today is the result of months of hard work, determination, bravery, and selflessness,” said Col. Paris. “I am proud to call members of the 173rd Cadet Class troopers, and I have full confidence that they will succeed in answering the call to serve, protect, and uphold the law throughout our great Commonwealth.”

The 173rd Cadet Class is the third class to graduate from the PSP Academy without a college credit requirement for the position of trooper. The Shapiro Administration waived the college credit requirement for applicants in August 2023. Since then, PSP has seen a significant increase in cadet applications, receiving more than 820 during the most recent application cycle without the requirement.

Governor Shapiro’s 2025-26 budget proposal continues to sustainably fund PSP and includes $16 million to create four more new cadet classes—funding nearly 400 more state troopers. The Governor’s budget proposal also calls for the complete elimination of the current statutory cap, which limits the number of troopers on the streets. Removing the statutory cap will allow for increased patrol visibility, faster response times, and the ability to maintain a proactive posture in Pennsylvania’s communities.

During the ceremony, six cadets received the following special awards and recognition:

Kaleb T. Smith: American Legion Award for all-around academic, physical, ethical, and moral qualifications;

Preston Sacco: Gesford High Pistol Award for the highest score on the department's pistol qualification course;

Cole T. Hurley: John K. Schafer Memorial Award for the highest combined score on a series of physical skills tests;

Colton J. Moorhead: Colonel Paul J. Chylak Memorial Driver Proficiency Award for the highest proficiency in driver safety training;

Kaleb T. Smith: Daniel F. Dunn High Scholastic Award for the highest level of academic achievement in the class;

Bradford K. Crislip: Colonel Ronald M. Sharpe Leadership Award for exemplifying the qualities of leadership.

The new troopers will report to the following troops on September 2, 2025:

Troop B, Washington (7)

Joshua Anselm

Ethan Hillegas

Colton Moorhead

Matthew Rearick

Leah Rupinsky Miller

Connor Vig

Noah Yerdon

Troop C, Punxsutawney (5)

Brandon Crislip

Zachary Greenawalt

Jack Lauer

Tyler Leary

Riley Maxim

Troop E, Erie (4)

Austin Cooper

Dominic Diraimo

Austin Kuslock

Preston Sacco

Troop F, Montoursville (8)

Benjamin Davies

Ryan Fitzgerald

Matthew Flickinger

Cole Hurley

Bailey Kist

Josiah McClarren

Joshua Myers

Jeffrey Taylor

Troop H, Harrisburg (12)

Austin Beels

Adam Bettwy

Dylan Binda

Samuel Culbertson

Daniel Dudenhoeffer

Gregory Himes

Samuel Raup

Mason Rohrer

Michal Sivek

Kaleb Smith

Ty Walker

Cameron Williamson

Troop J, Lancaster (8)

Jean Antoine

Tristin Buggy

Brydn Fair

Briar Kareem

Michael Maldonado

Andrew McCabe

Ian Mummau

Brandon Roseberry

Troop K, Philadelphia (6)

Rene Becerra

Shawn Hoben

Collin Meade

David Roberts

Joseph Saporito

Peter Schoenberg

Troop L, Reading (2)

Trey Foster

Kevin Pepsin

Troop M, Bethlehem (7)

Caleb Clements

Christopher George

Daniel Gibbons

Clayton Green

Sonny Mattern

Joseph Nacinovich

Raymond Zheng

For more information about the Pennsylvania State Police and how to become a Pennsylvania State Trooper, visit PSP’s website.