Contacts
TROOP T - HIGHSPIRE
PA Turnpike Commission building
700 South Eisenhower Boulevard
Middletown, PA 17057
Phone: 717-831-7833
FAX: 717-986-9207
Command Staff
Commanding Officer
Captain Todd R. Witalec
Eastern Patrol Section Commander
Lieutenant Christopher E. Clark
Western Patrol Section Commander
Lieutenant Thad J. Warnick
Staff Services Section Commander
Lieutenant Daniel D. Steele
Troop T Stations
|County
|Station
|Address
|Phone
|Lancaster
|Bowmansville
|443 Panorama Drive, Denver, PA 17517
|717-445-6716
|Bedford
|Everett
|1605 Ashcom Road, Suite 2 Everett, PA 15537-7217
|814-652-6131
|Allegheny
|Gibsonia
|3000 Haberlein Road, Gibsonia, PA 15044
|724-443-5907
|Dauphin
|Highspire
|700 S. Eisenhower Blvd., Middletown PA 17057
|717-831-7833
|Allegheny
|Jefferson
|1170 Gill Hall Road, Finleyville, PA 15332
|412-382-2250
|Montgomery
|King
|251 Flint Hill Road, King of Prussia, PA 19406
|610-279-1605
|Westmoreland
|New
|2200 North Center Avenue, New Stanton, PA 15672-9602
|724-755-9463
|Cumberland
|Newville
|248 Center Road, Newville, PA 17241
|717-776-3135
|Carbon
|Pocono
|511 State Route 940, White Haven PA 18661
|570-443-9511
|Somerset
|Somerset
|177 Menser Road, Somerset, PA 15501
|814-445-9606
Public Information Officer
Media inquiries for PA Turnpike incidents should contact the PIO below. Visit Troop T on Twitter.
|PIO
|Location
|Telephone
|Corporal Richard Levan
|Highspire
|riclevan@pa.gov
|717-831-7959