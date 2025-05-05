Skip to agency navigation
Skip to main content

Official website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means it's official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 

    Troop T Information

    Troop T covers the Pennsylvania Turnpike. The Western Section consists of Gibsonia, Jefferson Hills, New Stanton, Somerset and Everett stations. The Eastern Section consists of Newville, Bowmansville, King of Prussia and Pocono stations.​ Highspire Station is the Troop Headquarters. 

    Troop T Headquarters

    Contacts

    TROOP T - HIGHSPIRE
    PA Turnpike Commission building
    700 South Eisenhower Boulevard
    Middletown, PA  17057

    Phone: 717-831-7833 
    FAX: 717-986-9207

    Command Staff

    Commanding Officer
    Captain Todd R. Witalec

    Eastern Patrol Section Commander
    Lieutenant Christopher E. Clark

    Western Patrol Section Commander
    Lieutenant Thad J. Warnick

    Staff Services Section Commander
    Lieutenant Daniel D. Steele 

    Troop T Stations

    CountyStationAddressPhone
    LancasterBowmansville443 Panorama Drive, Denver, PA 17517717-445-6716
    BedfordEverett1605 Ashcom Road, Suite 2 Everett, PA 15537-7217814-652-6131
    AlleghenyGibsonia3000 Haberlein Road, Gibsonia, PA 15044724-443-5907
    DauphinHighspire700 S. Eisenhower Blvd., Middletown PA 17057717-831-7833
    AlleghenyJefferson1170 Gill Hall Road, Finleyville, PA 15332412-382-2250 
    MontgomeryKing251 Flint Hill Road, King of Prussia, PA 19406610-279-1605
    WestmorelandNew2200 North Center Avenue, New Stanton, PA 15672-9602724-755-9463
    CumberlandNewville248 Center Road, Newville, PA  17241717-776-3135
    CarbonPocono511 State Route 940, White Haven PA 18661570-443-9511
    SomersetSomerset177 Menser Road, Somerset, PA  15501814-445-9606

    Public Information Officer

    Media inquiries for PA Turnpike incidents should contact the PIO below. Visit Troop T on Twitter.

    PIOLocationEmailTelephone
    Corporal Richard LevanHighspirericlevan@pa.gov717-831-7959