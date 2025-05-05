Contacts
TROOP R - DUNMORE
85 Keystone Industrial Park
Dunmore, PA 18512
I-81 exit 188, .2 miles east on O'Neill Highway
Dunmore Headquarters: 570-963-3156
FAX Number: 570-963-3070
Gang / Drug Tip Line: 866-326-7256 (Troop R area only)
Command Staff
Commanding Officer
Captain Michael A. Walsh
Patrol Section Commander
Lieutenant Michael Joyce
Criminal Investigation Section Commander
Lieutenant William J. Castaldi
Staff Services Section Commander
Lieutenant Timothy E. Gilhooley
Troop R Stations
|County
|Station
|Address
|Phone
|TTY
|Pike
|Blooming
|434 Route 402, Hawley, PA 18428-9013
|570-226-5718
|570-226-5726
|Lackawanna
|Dunmore
|85 Keystone Industrial Park, Dunmore, PA 18512
|570-963-3156
|570-963-3042
|Susquehanna
|Gibson
|2856 State Rte. 848, New Milford, PA 18834
|570-465-3154
|570-465-9355
|Wayne
|Honesdale
|14 Collan Park, Honesdale, PA 18431-9681
|570-253-7126
|570-251-7202
Community Services Unit
Community Services Officers and Public Information Officers are available to make presentations on a wide variety of topics to your company, school, or community group. Their goal is to inform the public about crime awareness and increase public safety. Visit Troop R on Twitter.
|CSO/PIO
|Location
|Telephone
|Tpr. Robert Urban
|Dunmore
|roburban@pa.gov
|570-963-4295
Camp Cadet
Camp Cadet is a summer camp for boys and girls from Pennsylvania between the ages of 12 and 15. The camp is held at various locations throughout the state and staffed by Troopers, local police officers, and many other volunteers. The goal of Camp Cadet is to introduce participants to the diverse criminal justice system and establish a positive relationship with law enforcement personnel.
Camp Cadet is open to all youth and is structured similarly to training at the police academy. All participants who attend Camp Cadet are addressed as “Cadet” during the week. Cadets are required to participate in all scheduled events. The camp focuses on discipline, self-esteem, teamwork, drug and alcohol education, violence prevention, and many other issues facing today’s youth. There is no cost associated with attending Camp Cadet.
Troop R Camp Cadet Contact Information
Residents of Lackawanna, Pike, Susquehanna and Wayne counties should visit the Troop R Camp Cadet website or contact Trooper Robert Urban, roburban@pa.gov, for information regarding Camp Cadet.
Sunny Day Camp
Sunny Day Camp started in 2016 to promote relations between children and adults with special needs and the law enforcement agencies that serve their communities. This one-day event includes demonstrations by special units and emergency vehicles on display. There are games and a DJ, and the camp concludes with a formal graduation ceremony. Lunch, snacks, and a Sunny Day t-shirt are included. The event is free, but registration is required. Sunny Day Camp is funded solely by donations from individuals and businesses, separate from donations to Camp Cadet. Troopers and other law enforcement professionals who serve as camp counselors are volunteers who donate their off-duty time.
Child Safety Seat Checks
Troopers who are certified child passenger safety seat experts are available to check or install your car seat for free.
Each station listed below schedules one day per month for seat checks. Call your local station if that day is not convenient. Note that some stations require an appointment.
Lackawanna County
PSP Dunmore - 3rd Tuesday - 570-963-3156
Pike County
PSP Blooming Grove - 3rd Tuesday - 570-226-5718
Susquehanna County
PSP Gibson - 2nd Tuesday - 570-465-3154
Wayne County
PSP Honesdale - 2nd Monday - 570-251-7207