    Troop R Information

    Troop R covers the counties of Susquehanna, Wayne, Pike, and Lackawanna.

    Troop R Headquarters

    Contacts

    TROOP R - DUNMORE
    85 Keystone Industrial Park
    Dunmore, PA 18512
    I-81 exit 188, .2 miles east on O'Neill Highway

    Dunmore Headquarters: 570-963-3156
    FAX Number: 570-963-3070
    Gang / Drug Tip Line: 866-326-7256 (Troop R area only)

    Command Staff

    Commanding Officer
    Captain Michael A. Walsh

    Patrol Section Commander
    Lieutenant Michael Joyce

    Criminal Investigation Section Commander
    Lieutenant William J. Castaldi

    Staff Services Section Commander
    Lieutenant Timothy E. Gilhooley

    Troop R Stations

    CountyStationAddressPhoneTTY
    PikeBlooming434 Route 402, Hawley, PA 18428-9013570-226-5718570-226-5726
    LackawannaDunmore85 Keystone Industrial Park, Dunmore, PA 18512570-963-3156570-963-3042
    SusquehannaGibson2856 State Rte. 848, New Milford, PA 18834570-465-3154570-465-9355
    WayneHonesdale14 Collan Park, Honesdale, PA  18431-9681570-253-7126570-251-7202

    Community Services Unit

    Community Services Officers and Public Information Officers are available to make presentations on a wide variety of topics to your company, school, or community group. Their goal is to inform the public about crime awareness and increase public safety. Visit Troop R on Twitter.

    CSO/PIOLocationEmailTelephone
    Tpr. Robert UrbanDunmoreroburban@pa.gov570-963-4295

    Camp Cadet

    Camp Cadet is a summer camp for boys and girls from Pennsylvania between the ages of 12 and 15. The camp is held at various locations throughout the state and staffed by Troopers, local police officers, and many other volunteers. The goal of Camp Cadet is to introduce participants to the diverse criminal justice system and establish a positive relationship with law enforcement personnel.

    Camp Cadet is open to all youth and is structured similarly to training at the police academy. All participants who attend Camp Cadet are addressed as “Cadet” during the week. Cadets are required to participate in all scheduled events. The camp focuses on discipline, self-esteem, teamwork, drug and alcohol education, violence prevention, and many other issues facing today’s youth. There is no cost associated with attending Camp Cadet.

    Troop R Camp Cadet Contact Information

    Residents of Lackawanna, Pike, Susquehanna and Wayne counties should visit the Troop R Camp Cadet website or contact Trooper Robert Urban, roburban@pa.gov, for information regarding Camp Cadet.

    Sunny Day Camp

    Sunny Day Camp started in 2016 to promote relations between children and adults with special needs and the law enforcement agencies that serve their communities. This one-day event includes demonstrations by special units and emergency vehicles on display. There are games and a DJ, and the camp concludes with a formal graduation ceremony. Lunch, snacks, and a Sunny Day t-shirt are included. The event is free, but registration is required. Sunny Day Camp is funded solely by donations from individuals and businesses, separate from donations to Camp Cadet. Troopers and other law enforcement professionals who serve as camp counselors are volunteers who donate their off-duty time.

    Sunny Day Camp logo

    Child Safety Seat Checks

    Troopers who are certified child passenger safety seat experts are available to check or install your car seat for free.

    Each station listed below schedules one day per month for seat checks. Call your local station if that day is not convenient. Note that some stations require an appointment.

    Lackawanna County
    PSP Dunmore - 3rd Tuesday - 570-963-3156

    Pike County
    PSP Blooming Grove - 3rd Tuesday - 570-226-5718

    Susquehanna County
    PSP Gibson - 2nd Tuesday - 570-465-3154

    Wayne County
    PSP Honesdale - 2nd Monday - 570-251-7207