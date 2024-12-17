Troop P Information

Contacts
TROOP P - WILKES-BARRE
2001 South Valley Parkway
Wilkes Barre, PA 18706
Wilkes-Barre Headquarters: 570-822-5400
FAX: 570-821-4118
TTY: 570-821-5583
Command Staff
Commanding Officer
Captain Patrick J. Dougherty
Patrol Section Commander
Lieutenant Adam Kowalczyk
Criminal Investigation Section Commander
Lieutenant Derek D. Felsman
Staff Services Section Commander
Lieutenant James Youngblood
Troop P Stations
|County
|Station
|Address
|Phone
|TTY
|Sullivan
|Laporte
|5837 Route 220 - PO Box 70, Laporte, PA 18626
|570-946-4610
|570-946-4492
|Luzerne
|Shickshinny
|872 Salem Boulevard., Berwick, PA 18603
|570-542-4117
|570-542-4510
|Bradford
|Towanda
|295 Tomahawk Road, Towanda PA 18848
|570-265-2186
|570-265-0168
|Wyoming
|Tunkhannock
|6039 SR 6, Tunkhannock, PA 18657
|570-836-2141
|570-836-3701
|Luzerne
|Wilkes-Barre
|2001 South Valley Parkway, Wilkes Barre, PA 18706
|570-822-5400
|570-821-5583
Community Services Unit
Community Services Officers and Public Information Officers are available to make presentations on a wide variety of topics to your company, school, or community group. Their goal is to inform the public about crime awareness and increase public safety. Visit Troop P on Twitter.
|CSO/PIO
|Location
|Telephone
|Tpr. William Evans
|Wilkes-Barre
|williaevan@pa.gov
|570-822-5549
Camp Cadet
Camp Cadet is a summer camp for boys and girls from Pennsylvania between the ages of 12 and 15. The camp is held at various locations throughout the state and staffed by Troopers, local police officers, and many other volunteers. The goal of Camp Cadet is to introduce participants to the diverse criminal justice system and establish a positive relationship with law enforcement personnel.
Camp Cadet is open to all youth and is structured similarly to training at the police academy. All participants who attend Camp Cadet are addressed as “Cadet” during the week. Cadets are required to participate in all scheduled events. The camp focuses on discipline, self-esteem, teamwork, drug and alcohol education, violence prevention, and many other issues facing today’s youth. There is no cost associated with attending Camp Cadet.
Troop P Camp Cadet Contact Information
For residents of Bradford, Luzerne, Sullivan and Wyoming counties
Website: www.campcadetonline.com
Sunny Day Camp
Sunny Day Camp started in 2016 to promote relations between children and adults with special needs and the law enforcement agencies that serve their communities. This one-day event includes demonstrations by special units and emergency vehicles on display. There are games and a DJ, and the camp concludes with a formal graduation ceremony. Lunch, snacks, and a Sunny Day t-shirt are included. The event is free, but registration is required. Sunny Day Camp is funded solely by donations from individuals and businesses, separate from donations to Camp Cadet. Troopers and other law enforcement professionals who serve as camp counselors are volunteers who donate their off-duty time.
Child Safety Seat Checks
Troopers who are certified child passenger safety seat experts are available to check or install your car seat for free.
Each station listed below schedules one day per month for seat checks. Call your local station if that day is not convenient. Note that some stations require an appointment.
Bradford County
PSP Towanda - available by appointment - 570-265-4770
Luzerne County (northern)
PSP Shickshinny - available by appointment - 570-735-8065
PSP Wilkes-Barre - available by appointment - 570-822-5400
Sullivan County
PSP Laporte - available by appointment - 570-928-4455
Wyoming County
PSP Tunkhannock - available by appointment - 570-836-2141