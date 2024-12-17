Skip to agency navigation
    Troop P Information

    Troop P covers the counties of Wyoming, Bradford, Sullivan, and the northern part of Luzerne County (which includes the townships of Nescopeck, Conyngham, Newport, Slocum, Hanover, and Bear Creek, and all other municipalities in or north of these townships). 

    Troop P Headquarters

    Contacts

    TROOP P - WILKES-BARRE
    2001 South Valley Parkway
    Wilkes Barre, PA 18706

    Wilkes-Barre Headquarters: 570-822-5400 
    FAX: 570-821-4118
    TTY: 570-821-5583

    Command Staff

    Commanding Officer
    Captain Patrick J. Dougherty

    Patrol Section Commander
    Lieutenant Adam Kowalczyk

    Criminal Investigation Section Commander
    Lieutenant Derek D. Felsman

    Staff Services Section Commander
    Lieutenant James Youngblood

    Troop P Stations

    CountyStationAddressPhoneTTY
    SullivanLaporte5837 Route 220 - PO Box 70, Laporte, PA 18626570-946-4610570-946-4492
    LuzerneShickshinny872 Salem Boulevard., Berwick, PA  18603570-542-4117570-542-4510
    BradfordTowanda295 Tomahawk Road, Towanda PA 18848570-265-2186570-265-0168
    WyomingTunkhannock6039 SR 6, Tunkhannock, PA 18657570-836-2141570-836-3701
    LuzerneWilkes-Barre2001 South Valley Parkway, Wilkes Barre, PA 18706570-822-5400570-821-5583

    Community Services Unit

    Community Services Officers and Public Information Officers are available to make presentations on a wide variety of topics to your company, school, or community group. Their goal is to inform the public about crime awareness and increase public safety. Visit Troop P on Twitter.

    CSO/PIOLocationEmailTelephone
    Tpr. William EvansWilkes-Barrewilliaevan@pa.gov570-822-5549

    Camp Cadet

    Camp Cadet is a summer camp for boys and girls from Pennsylvania between the ages of 12 and 15. The camp is held at various locations throughout the state and staffed by Troopers, local police officers, and many other volunteers. The goal of Camp Cadet is to introduce participants to the diverse criminal justice system and establish a positive relationship with law enforcement personnel.

    Camp Cadet is open to all youth and is structured similarly to training at the police academy. All participants who attend Camp Cadet are addressed as “Cadet” during the week. Cadets are required to participate in all scheduled events. The camp focuses on discipline, self-esteem, teamwork, drug and alcohol education, violence prevention, and many other issues facing today’s youth. There is no cost associated with attending Camp Cadet.

    Troop P Camp Cadet Contact Information

    For residents of Bradford, Luzerne, Sullivan and Wyoming counties
    Website: www.campcadetonline.com

    Sunny Day Camp

    Sunny Day Camp started in 2016 to promote relations between children and adults with special needs and the law enforcement agencies that serve their communities. This one-day event includes demonstrations by special units and emergency vehicles on display. There are games and a DJ, and the camp concludes with a formal graduation ceremony. Lunch, snacks, and a Sunny Day t-shirt are included. The event is free, but registration is required. Sunny Day Camp is funded solely by donations from individuals and businesses, separate from donations to Camp Cadet. Troopers and other law enforcement professionals who serve as camp counselors are volunteers who donate their off-duty time.

    Sunny Day Camp logo

    Child Safety Seat Checks

    Troopers who are certified child passenger safety seat experts are available to check or install your car seat for free.

    Each station listed below schedules one day per month for seat checks. Call your local station if that day is not convenient. Note that some stations require an appointment.

    Bradford County
    PSP Towanda - available by appointment - 570-265-4770

    Luzerne County (northern)
    PSP Shickshinny - available by appointment - 570-735-8065
    PSP Wilkes-Barre - available by appointment - 570-822-5400

    Sullivan County
    PSP Laporte - available by appointment - 570-928-4455

    Wyoming County
    PSP Tunkhannock - available by appointment - 570-836-2141