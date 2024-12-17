Camp Cadet

Camp Cadet is a summer camp for boys and girls from Pennsylvania between the ages of 12 and 15. The camp is held at various locations throughout the state and staffed by Troopers, local police officers, and many other volunteers. The goal of Camp Cadet is to introduce participants to the diverse criminal justice system and establish a positive relationship with law enforcement personnel.

Camp Cadet is open to all youth and is structured similarly to training at the police academy. All participants who attend Camp Cadet are addressed as “Cadet” during the week. Cadets are required to participate in all scheduled events. The camp focuses on discipline, self-esteem, teamwork, drug and alcohol education, violence prevention, and many other issues facing today’s youth. There is no cost associated with attending Camp Cadet.

Troop M Camp Cadet Contact Information

Troop M Contact: Tpr. Nathan Branosky 610-807-3395

For residents of Bucks, Lehigh, and Northampton counties

Website: www.troopmcampcadet.org

Troop M Camp Cadet is held at Camp Fowler in Orefield, Lehigh County.