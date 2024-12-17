Skip to agency navigation
    Troop M Information

    Troop M covers Bucks, Lehigh, and Northampton counties.

    Troop M Headquarters

    Contacts

    TROOP M - BETHLEHEM

    2930 Airport Road (PA-987)
    Bethlehem, PA 18017-2149
    .2 miles west of US 22

    Bethlehem Headquarters: 610-861-2026
    FAX Number: 610-861-2031
    TTY: 610-861-2018

    Command Staff

    Commanding Officer
    Captain Seth J. Kelly

    Patrol Section Commander
    Lieutenant Kyle S. Griffith

    Criminal Investigation Section Commander
    Lieutenant Shawn M. Haines

    Troop M Stations

    CountyStationAddressPhoneTTY
    NorthamptonBelfast654 Bangor Road, Nazareth PA 18064610-759-6106610-746-3801
    LehighBethlehem2930 Airport Road, Bethlehem, PA 18017-2149610-861-2026610-861-2018
    BucksDublin3218 Rickert Road, Perkasie, PA 18944215-249-9191215-249-3086
    LehighFogelsville8320 Schantz Road, Breinigsville, PA 18031610-395-1438610-706-0613
    BucksTrevose3501 Neshaminy Boulevard, Bensalem, PA  19020215-942-3900215-942-3934

    Community Services Unit

    Community Services Officers and Public Information Officers are available to make presentations on a wide variety of topics to your company, school, or community group. Their goal is to inform the public about crime awareness and increase public safety. Visit Troop M on Twitter.

    CSO/PIOLocationEmailPhone
    Tpr. Nathan BranoskyBethlehemnbranosky@pa.gov610-807-3395
    Tpr. Michael RogersDublinmichaeroge@pa.gov215-249-9191

    Camp Cadet

    Camp Cadet is a summer camp for boys and girls from Pennsylvania between the ages of 12 and 15. The camp is held at various locations throughout the state and staffed by Troopers, local police officers, and many other volunteers. The goal of Camp Cadet is to introduce participants to the diverse criminal justice system and establish a positive relationship with law enforcement personnel.

    Camp Cadet is open to all youth and is structured similarly to training at the police academy. All participants who attend Camp Cadet are addressed as “Cadet” during the week. Cadets are required to participate in all scheduled events. The camp focuses on discipline, self-esteem, teamwork, drug and alcohol education, violence prevention, and many other issues facing today’s youth. There is no cost associated with attending Camp Cadet.

    Troop M Camp Cadet Contact Information

    Troop M Contact: Tpr. Nathan Branosky 610-807-3395
    For residents of Bucks, Lehigh, and Northampton counties
    Website: www.troopmcampcadet.org
    Troop M Camp Cadet is held at Camp Fowler in Orefield, Lehigh County. 

    Sunny Day Camp

    Sunny Day Camp started in 2016 to promote relations between children and adults with special needs and the law enforcement agencies that serve their communities. This one-day event includes demonstrations by special units and emergency vehicles on display. There are games and a DJ, and the camp concludes with a formal graduation ceremony. Lunch, snacks, and a Sunny Day t-shirt are included. The event is free, but registration is required. Sunny Day Camp is funded solely by donations from individuals and businesses, separate from donations to Camp Cadet. Troopers and other law enforcement professionals who serve as camp counselors are volunteers who donate their off-duty time.

    Sunny Day Camp logo

    Child Safety Seat Checks

    Troopers who are certified child passenger safety seat experts are available to check or install your car seat for free.

    Each station listed below schedules one day per month for seat checks. Call your local station if that day is not convenient. Note that some stations require an appointment.

    Bucks County
    PSP Dublin - 2nd Wednesday - 215-249-9191
    PSP Trevose - 2nd Monday - 215-942-3900

    Lehigh County
    PSP Fogelsville - 2nd Tuesday - 610-395-1438

    Lehigh/Northampton Counties
    PSP Bethlehem - 1st Thursday - 610-861-2026

    Northampton County
    PSP Belfast - 1st Wednesday - 610-759-6106

     