Contacts
TROOP M - BETHLEHEM
2930 Airport Road (PA-987)
Bethlehem, PA 18017-2149
.2 miles west of US 22
Bethlehem Headquarters: 610-861-2026
FAX Number: 610-861-2031
TTY: 610-861-2018
Command Staff
Commanding Officer
Captain Seth J. Kelly
Patrol Section Commander
Lieutenant Kyle S. Griffith
Criminal Investigation Section Commander
Lieutenant Shawn M. Haines
Troop M Stations
|County
|Station
|Address
|Phone
|TTY
|Northampton
|Belfast
|654 Bangor Road, Nazareth PA 18064
|610-759-6106
|610-746-3801
|Lehigh
|Bethlehem
|2930 Airport Road, Bethlehem, PA 18017-2149
|610-861-2026
|610-861-2018
|Bucks
|Dublin
|3218 Rickert Road, Perkasie, PA 18944
|215-249-9191
|215-249-3086
|Lehigh
|Fogelsville
|8320 Schantz Road, Breinigsville, PA 18031
|610-395-1438
|610-706-0613
|Bucks
|Trevose
|3501 Neshaminy Boulevard, Bensalem, PA 19020
|215-942-3900
|215-942-3934
Community Services Unit
Community Services Officers and Public Information Officers are available to make presentations on a wide variety of topics to your company, school, or community group. Their goal is to inform the public about crime awareness and increase public safety. Visit Troop M on Twitter.
|CSO/PIO
|Location
|Phone
|Tpr. Nathan Branosky
|Bethlehem
|nbranosky@pa.gov
|610-807-3395
|Tpr. Michael Rogers
|Dublin
|michaeroge@pa.gov
|215-249-9191
Camp Cadet
Camp Cadet is a summer camp for boys and girls from Pennsylvania between the ages of 12 and 15. The camp is held at various locations throughout the state and staffed by Troopers, local police officers, and many other volunteers. The goal of Camp Cadet is to introduce participants to the diverse criminal justice system and establish a positive relationship with law enforcement personnel.
Camp Cadet is open to all youth and is structured similarly to training at the police academy. All participants who attend Camp Cadet are addressed as “Cadet” during the week. Cadets are required to participate in all scheduled events. The camp focuses on discipline, self-esteem, teamwork, drug and alcohol education, violence prevention, and many other issues facing today’s youth. There is no cost associated with attending Camp Cadet.
Troop M Camp Cadet Contact Information
Troop M Contact: Tpr. Nathan Branosky 610-807-3395
For residents of Bucks, Lehigh, and Northampton counties
Website: www.troopmcampcadet.org
Troop M Camp Cadet is held at Camp Fowler in Orefield, Lehigh County.
Sunny Day Camp
Sunny Day Camp started in 2016 to promote relations between children and adults with special needs and the law enforcement agencies that serve their communities. This one-day event includes demonstrations by special units and emergency vehicles on display. There are games and a DJ, and the camp concludes with a formal graduation ceremony. Lunch, snacks, and a Sunny Day t-shirt are included. The event is free, but registration is required. Sunny Day Camp is funded solely by donations from individuals and businesses, separate from donations to Camp Cadet. Troopers and other law enforcement professionals who serve as camp counselors are volunteers who donate their off-duty time.
Child Safety Seat Checks
Troopers who are certified child passenger safety seat experts are available to check or install your car seat for free.
Each station listed below schedules one day per month for seat checks. Call your local station if that day is not convenient. Note that some stations require an appointment.
Bucks County
PSP Dublin - 2nd Wednesday - 215-249-9191
PSP Trevose - 2nd Monday - 215-942-3900
Lehigh County
PSP Fogelsville - 2nd Tuesday - 610-395-1438
Lehigh/Northampton Counties
PSP Bethlehem - 1st Thursday - 610-861-2026
Northampton County
PSP Belfast - 1st Wednesday - 610-759-6106