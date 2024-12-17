Contacts
TROOP L - READING
600 Kenhorst Blvd.
Reading, PA 19611-1700
.3 miles west of Lancaster Ave.
Reading Headquarters: 610-378-4011
FAX Number: 610-378-4009
TTY: 610-378-4002
Command Staff
Commanding Officer
Captain Christopher J. Winesburg
Patrol Section Commander
Lieutenant Brian J. Schutter
Criminal Investigation Section Commander
Lieutenant Raymond J. O’Donnell, Jr.
Staff Services Section Commander
Sergeant Aaron J. Sidella
Troop L Stations
|County
|Station
|Address
|Phone
|TTY
|Schuylkill
|Frackville
|31 Eleanor Drive, Frackville, PA 17931
|570-874-5300
|570-794-2045
|Berks
|Hamburg
|90 Industrial Drive, Hamburg, PA 19526
|610-562-6885
|610-562-6892
|Lebanon
|Jonestown
|3185 SR 72, Jonestown, PA 17038-8101
|717-865-2194
|717-865-9600
|Berks
|Reading
|600 Kenhorst Boulevard., Reading, PA 19611
|610-378-4011
|610-378-4002
|Schuylkill
|Schuylkill
|1070 South Pa Route 183, Schuylkill Haven, PA 17972
|570-754-4600
|570-754-4604
Community Services Unit
Community Services Officers and Public Information Officers are available to make presentations on a wide variety of topics to your company, school, or community group. Their goal is to inform the public about crime awareness and increase public safety. Visit Troop L on Twitter.
|CSO/PIO
|Location
|Telephone
|Tpr. Ethan Brownback
|Reading
|ebrownback@pa.gov
|610-378-4389
Camp Cadet
Camp Cadet is a summer camp for boys and girls from Pennsylvania between the ages of 12 and 15. The camp is held at various locations throughout the state and staffed by Troopers, local police officers, and many other volunteers. The goal of Camp Cadet is to introduce participants to the diverse criminal justice system and establish a positive relationship with law enforcement personnel.
Camp Cadet is open to all youth and is structured similarly to training at the police academy. All participants who attend Camp Cadet are addressed as “Cadet” during the week. Cadets are required to participate in all scheduled events. The camp focuses on discipline, self-esteem, teamwork, drug and alcohol education, violence prevention, and many other issues facing today’s youth. There is a $140 fee to attend Troop L's Camp Cadet.
Troop L Camp Cadet Contact Information
For residents of Berks, Lebanon, and Schuylkill counties.
Website: pacampcadettroopl.com
Sunny Day Camp
Sunny Day Camp started in 2016 to promote relations between children and adults with special needs and the law enforcement agencies that serve their communities. This one-day event includes demonstrations by special units and emergency vehicles on display. There are games and a DJ, and the camp concludes with a formal graduation ceremony. Lunch, snacks, and a Sunny Day t-shirt are included. The event is free, but registration is required. Sunny Day Camp is funded solely by donations from individuals and businesses, separate from donations to Camp Cadet. Troopers and other law enforcement professionals who serve as camp counselors are volunteers who donate their off-duty time.
Child Safety Seat Checks
Troopers who are certified child passenger safety seat experts are available to check or install your car seat for free.
Each station listed below schedules one day per month for seat checks. Call your local station if that day is not convenient. Note that some stations require an appointment.
Berks County
PSP Hamburg - By Appointment - 877-523-6373
PSP Reading - By Appointment - 610-621-8630
Lebanon County
PSP Jonestown - By Appointment - 717-865-2194
Schuylkill County
PSP Frackville - 1st Monday - 570-874-0207
PSP Schuylkill Haven - 1st Wednesday - 570-739-1330