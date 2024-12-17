Skip to agency navigation
    Troop L Information

    Troop L covers the counties of Berks, Lebanon, and Schuylkill.

    Troop L Headquarters

    Contacts

    TROOP L - READING
    600 Kenhorst Blvd.
    Reading, PA 19611-1700
    .3 miles west of Lancaster Ave.

    Reading Headquarters: 610-378-4011
    FAX Number: 610-378-4009
    TTY: 610-378-4002

    Command Staff

    Commanding Officer
    Captain Christopher J. Winesburg

    Patrol Section Commander
    Lieutenant Brian J. Schutter

    Criminal Investigation Section Commander
    Lieutenant Raymond J. O’Donnell, Jr.

    Staff Services Section Commander
    Sergeant Aaron J. Sidella

    Troop L Stations

    CountyStationAddressPhoneTTY
    SchuylkillFrackville31 Eleanor Drive, Frackville, PA  17931570-874-5300570-794-2045
    BerksHamburg90 Industrial Drive, Hamburg, PA 19526610-562-6885610-562-6892
    LebanonJonestown3185 SR 72, Jonestown, PA 17038-8101717-865-2194717-865-9600
    BerksReading600 Kenhorst Boulevard., Reading, PA 19611610-378-4011610-378-4002
    SchuylkillSchuylkill1070 South Pa Route 183, Schuylkill Haven, PA 17972570-754-4600570-754-4604

    Community Services Unit

    Community Services Officers and Public Information Officers are available to make presentations on a wide variety of topics to your company, school, or community group. Their goal is to inform the public about crime awareness and increase public safety. Visit Troop L on Twitter.

    CSO/PIOLocationEmailTelephone
    Tpr. Ethan BrownbackReadingebrownback@pa.gov610-378-4389

    Camp Cadet

    Camp Cadet is a summer camp for boys and girls from Pennsylvania between the ages of 12 and 15. The camp is held at various locations throughout the state and staffed by Troopers, local police officers, and many other volunteers. The goal of Camp Cadet is to introduce participants to the diverse criminal justice system and establish a positive relationship with law enforcement personnel.

    Camp Cadet is open to all youth and is structured similarly to training at the police academy. All participants who attend Camp Cadet are addressed as “Cadet” during the week. Cadets are required to participate in all scheduled events. The camp focuses on discipline, self-esteem, teamwork, drug and alcohol education, violence prevention, and many other issues facing today’s youth. There is a $140 fee to attend Troop L's Camp Cadet.

    Troop L Camp Cadet Contact Information

    For residents of Berks, Lebanon, and Schuylkill counties.

    Website: pacampcadettroopl.com

     

    Sunny Day Camp

    Sunny Day Camp started in 2016 to promote relations between children and adults with special needs and the law enforcement agencies that serve their communities. This one-day event includes demonstrations by special units and emergency vehicles on display. There are games and a DJ, and the camp concludes with a formal graduation ceremony. Lunch, snacks, and a Sunny Day t-shirt are included. The event is free, but registration is required. Sunny Day Camp is funded solely by donations from individuals and businesses, separate from donations to Camp Cadet. Troopers and other law enforcement professionals who serve as camp counselors are volunteers who donate their off-duty time.

    Sunny Day Camp logo

    Child Safety Seat Checks

    Troopers who are certified child passenger safety seat experts are available to check or install your car seat for free.

    Each station listed below schedules one day per month for seat checks. Call your local station if that day is not convenient. Note that some stations require an appointment.

    Berks County
    PSP Hamburg - By Appointment - 877-523-6373
    PSP Reading - By Appointment - 610-621-8630

    Lebanon County
    PSP Jonestown - By Appointment - 717-865-2194

    Schuylkill County
    PSP Frackville - 1st Monday - 570-874-0207
    PSP Schuylkill Haven - 1st Wednesday - 570-739-1330