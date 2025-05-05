Contacts
TROOP K - PHILADELPHIA
2201 Belmont Avenue
Philadelphia, PA 19131
I-76 to City Line Ave., left at Belmont Ave.
Philadelphia Headquarters: 215-452-5216
FAX Number: 215-452-5235
TTY Number: 215-452-5196
Command Staff
Commanding Officer
Captain Gerard B. McShea
Patrol Section Commander
Lieutenant William C. Slaton
Criminal Investigation Section Commander
Lieutenant Ryan P. Burza
Staff Services Section Commander
Sergeant Kara E. Sadusky
Troop K Stations
|County
|Station
|Address
|Phone
|TTY
|Delaware
|Media
|1342 W. Baltimore Pike, Media, PA 19063
|484-840-1000
|484-840-1008
|Philadelphia
|Philadelphia
|2201 Belmont Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19131
|215-452-5216
|215-452-5196
|Montgomery
|Skippack
|2071A Cressman Road, Schwenksville, PA 19473
|610-584-1250
|610-410-2617 & 610-584-7243
Community Services / Public Information
Community Services Officers (CSOs) are available to make presentations on a wide variety of topics to your company, school, or community group. Their goal is to inform the public about crime awareness and increase public safety.
Public Information Officers (PIOs) serve as media liaisons. The first point of contact for news outlets, PIOs respond to requests for information regarding crashes, crimes, and other incidents investigated by stations within their coverage areas.
Visit Troop K on Twitter.
|CSO/PIO
|Location
|Telephone
|Tpr. William Butler
|Skippack
|willbutler@pa.gov
|610-584-2832
|Tpr. Paul Holdefer (PIO)
|Philadelphia
|pholdefer@pa.gov
|215-452-5208
Camp Cadet
Camp Cadet is a summer camp for boys and girls from Pennsylvania between the ages of 12 and 15. The camp is held at various locations throughout the state and staffed by Troopers, local police officers, and many other volunteers. The goal of Camp Cadet is to introduce participants to the diverse criminal justice system and establish a positive relationship with law enforcement personnel.
Camp Cadet is open to all youth and is structured similarly to training at the police academy. All participants who attend Camp Cadet are addressed as “Cadet” during the week. Cadets are required to participate in all scheduled events. The camp focuses on discipline, self-esteem, teamwork, drug and alcohol education, violence prevention, and many other issues facing today’s youth. There is no cost associated with attending Camp Cadet.
Visit the Troop K Camp Cadet site for more information.
Sunny Day Camp
Sunny Day Camp started in 2016 to promote relations between children and adults with special needs and the law enforcement agencies that serve their communities. This one-day event includes demonstrations by special units and emergency vehicles on display. There are games and a DJ, and the camp concludes with a formal graduation ceremony. Lunch, snacks, and a Sunny Day t-shirt are included. The event is free, but registration is required. Sunny Day Camp is funded solely by donations from individuals and businesses, separate from donations to Camp Cadet. Troopers and other law enforcement professionals who serve as camp counselors are volunteers who donate their off-duty time.
Child Safety Seat Checks
Troopers who are certified child passenger safety seat experts are available to check or install your car seat for free.
Each station listed below schedules one day per month for seat checks. Call your local station if that day is not convenient. Note that some stations require an appointment.
Delaware County
PSP Media - 2nd Wednesday - 484-840-1000
Montgomery County
PSP Skippack - 2nd Tuesday by Appointment - 610-584-1250
Philadelphia County
PSP Philadelphia - 1st Tuesday - 215-452-5208