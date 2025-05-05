Contacts
TROOP H - HARRISBURG
8000 Bretz Drive
Harrisburg, PA 17112
Exit 77 of I-81, south on SR 0039, east on SR 0022, turn right on Bretz Drive
Harrisburg Headquarters: 717-671-7500
FAX Number: 717-671-7516
Command Staff
Commanding Officer
Captain Jason C. Haines
Patrol Section Commander
Lieutenant Ozzie Mills
Criminal Investigation Section Commander
Lieutenant Daryl S. Vankirk
Staff Services Section Commander
Sergeant William E. Foutz
Troop H Stations
|County
|Station
|Address
|Phone
|TTY
|Cumberland
|Carlisle
|2 Dunwoody Drive Carlisle, PA 17015
|717-249-2121
|717-249-8707
|Franklin
|Chambersburg
|3800 Black Gap Road, Chambersburg PA 17202
|717-264-5161
|717-491-1067
|Adams
|Gettysburg
|1750 Granite Station Road, Gettysburg PA 17325
|717-334-8111
|717-334-0077
|Dauphin
|Harrisburg
|8000 Bretz Drive, Harrisburg, PA 17112
|717-671-7500
|717-671-7510
|Dauphin
|Lykens
|4673 State Route 209 Elizabethville, PA 17023
|717-362-8700
|717-362-8729
|Perry
|Newport
|155 Red Hill Road, Newport, PA 17074
|717-567-3110
|717-567-7097
Community Services Unit
Community Services Officers are available to make presentations on a wide variety of topics to your company, school, or community group. Their goal is to inform the public about crime awareness and increase public safety. Visit Troop H on Twitter.
|CSO
|Location
|Telephone
|Tpr. Angela Laviena
|Harrisburg
|alaviena@pa.gov
|717-671-7577
|Tpr. Michael Myers
|Chambersburg
|mdmyers@pa.gov
|717-264-5161 ext. 132
Public Information Officer
Public Information Officers (PIOs) are assigned to each troop to serve as media liaisons. The first point of contact for news outlets, PIOs respond to requests for information regarding crashes, crimes, and other incidents investigated by stations within their coverage areas.
|PIO
|Location
|Telephone
|Tpr. Megan Frazer
|Harrisburg
|megfrazer@pa.gov
|717-671-7601
Camp Cadet
Camp Cadet is a summer camp for boys and girls from Pennsylvania between the ages of 13-15. The camp is held at various locations throughout the state and staffed by Troopers, local police officers, and many other volunteers. The goal of Camp Cadet is to introduce participants to the diverse criminal justice system and establish a positive relationship with law enforcement personnel.
Camp Cadet is open to all youth and is structured similarly to training at the police academy. All participants who attend Camp Cadet are addressed as “Cadet” during the week. Cadets are required to participate in all scheduled events. The camp focuses on discipline, self-esteem, teamwork, drug and alcohol education, violence prevention, and many other issues facing today’s youth. There is no cost associated with attending Camp Cadet.
Troop H Camp Cadet Contact Information
For residents of Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Perry & York counties
Website: www.southcentralcampcadet.org
Sunny Day Camp
Sunny Day Camp started in 2016 to promote relations between children and adults with special needs and the law enforcement agencies that serve their communities. This one-day event includes demonstrations by special units and emergency vehicles on display. There are games and a DJ, and the camp concludes with a formal graduation ceremony. Lunch, snacks, and a Sunny Day t-shirt are included. The event is free, but registration is required. Sunny Day Camp is funded solely by donations from individuals and businesses, separate from donations to Camp Cadet. Troopers and other law enforcement professionals who serve as camp counselors are volunteers who donate their off-duty time.
Child Safety Seat Checks
Troopers who are certified child passenger safety seat experts are available to check or install your car seat for free.
Each station listed below schedules one day per month for seat checks. Call your local station if that day is not convenient. Note that some stations require an appointment.
Adams County
PSP Gettysburg - 2nd Wednesday - 717-334-8111
Cumberland County
PSP Carlisle - By Appointment - 717-249-2121
Dauphin County
PSP Harrisburg - 2nd Wednesday - 717-671-7500
PSP Lykens - 3rd Wednesday - 717-362-8700
Franklin County
PSP Chambersburg - 1st Monday - 717-264-5161
Perry County
PSP Newport - 2nd Wednesday - 717-567-3110