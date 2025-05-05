Skip to agency navigation
Skip to main content

Official website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means it's official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 

    Troop G Information

    Troop G covers the counties of Centre, Blair, Huntingdon, Mifflin, Juniata, Bedford, and Fulton.

    Troop G Headquarters

    Contact

    TROOP G - HOLLIDAYSBURG
    1510 N Juniata Street
    Hollidaysburg, PA 16648
    .7 miles north of intersection with Allegheny St, Hollidaysburg

    Hollidaysburg Headquarters: 814-696-6100
    FAX Number: 814-696-6108
    TTY Number: 814-696-6105

    Command Staff

    Commanding Officer
    Captain Thomas A. Hertlein

    Patrol Section Commander
    Lieutenant Jesse G. Moyer

    Criminal Investigation Section Commander
    Lieutenant Thomas R. Granville​

    Staff Services Section Commander
    Lieutenant Jamie L. Brumbaugh

    Troop G Stations

    CountyStationAddressPhoneTTY
    BedfordBedford171 Arthur L. Hershey Dr.,  Bedford, PA 15522814-623-6133814-623-8805
    BlairHollidaysburg1510 N. Juniata Street, Hollidaysburg, PA 16648-0403814-696-6100814-696-6105
    HuntingdonHuntingdon10637 Raystown Road, Huntingdon, PA  16652814-627-3161814-627-2291
    JuniataLewistown140 Stoney Creek Drive, Mifflintown, PA 17059717-320-1010717-320-1001
    FultonMcConnellsburg500 Fulton Drive, McConnellsburg, PA  17233717-485-3131717-486-9272
    CentreRockview330 Penn Tech Dr., Bellefonte, PA 16823814-355-7545814-355-6031

    Community Services Unit

    Community Services Officers and Public Information Officers are available to make presentations on a wide variety of topics to your company, school, or community group. Their goal is to inform the public about crime awareness and increase public safety. Visit Troop G on Twitter.

    CSO/PIOLocationEmailTelephone
    Tpr. Jacob RhymestineHollidaysburgjrhymestin@pa.gov814-696-6132

    Camp Cadet

    Camp Cadet is a summer camp for boys and girls from Pennsylvania between the ages of 12 and 15. The camp is held at various locations throughout the state and staffed by Troopers, local police officers, and many other volunteers. The goal of Camp Cadet is to introduce participants to the diverse criminal justice system and establish a positive relationship with law enforcement personnel.

    Camp Cadet is open to all youth and is structured similarly to training at the police academy. All participants who attend Camp Cadet are addressed as “Cadet” during the week. Cadets are required to participate in all scheduled events. The camp focuses on discipline, self-esteem, teamwork, drug and alcohol education, violence prevention, and many other issues facing today’s youth. There is no cost associated with attending Camp Cadet.

    Troop G Camp Cadet Contact Information

    Contacts by County: 
    Bedford: www.campcadetbedfordco.org
    Fulton: Cpl. Ken Falkosky, 717-485-3131
    Centre: Cpl. Scott Rossman, 814-355-7545

    Sunny Day Camp

    Sunny Day Camp started in 2016 to promote relations between children and adults with special needs and the law enforcement agencies that serve their communities. This one-day event includes demonstrations by special units and emergency vehicles on display. There are games and a DJ, and the camp concludes with a formal graduation ceremony. Lunch, snacks, and a Sunny Day t-shirt are included. The event is free, but registration is required. Sunny Day Camp is funded solely by donations from individuals and businesses, separate from donations to Camp Cadet. Troopers and other law enforcement professionals who serve as camp counselors are volunteers who donate their off-duty time.

    Sunny Day Camp logo

    Child Safety Seat Checks

    Troopers who are certified child passenger safety seat experts are available to check or install your car seat for free.

    Each station listed below schedules one day per month for seat checks. Call your local station if that day is not convenient. Note that some stations require an appointment.

    Bedford County
    PSP Bedford - 1st Tuesday - 814-623-6133

    Blair County
    PSP Hollidaysburg - 3rd Thursday - 814-696-6100

    Centre County
    PSP Rockview - 1st Monday - 814-355-7545

    Fulton County
    PSP McConnellsburg - 2nd Monday - 717-485-3131

    Huntingdon County
    PSP Huntingdon - 3rd Tuesday - 814-627-3161

    Juniata/Mifflin Counties
    PSP Lewistown - 2nd Tuesday - 717-320-1010