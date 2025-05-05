Contact
TROOP G - HOLLIDAYSBURG
1510 N Juniata Street
Hollidaysburg, PA 16648
.7 miles north of intersection with Allegheny St, Hollidaysburg
Hollidaysburg Headquarters: 814-696-6100
FAX Number: 814-696-6108
TTY Number: 814-696-6105
Command Staff
Commanding Officer
Captain Thomas A. Hertlein
Patrol Section Commander
Lieutenant Jesse G. Moyer
Criminal Investigation Section Commander
Lieutenant Thomas R. Granville
Staff Services Section Commander
Lieutenant Jamie L. Brumbaugh
Troop G Stations
|County
|Station
|Address
|Phone
|TTY
|Bedford
|Bedford
|171 Arthur L. Hershey Dr., Bedford, PA 15522
|814-623-6133
|814-623-8805
|Blair
|Hollidaysburg
|1510 N. Juniata Street, Hollidaysburg, PA 16648-0403
|814-696-6100
|814-696-6105
|Huntingdon
|Huntingdon
|10637 Raystown Road, Huntingdon, PA 16652
|814-627-3161
|814-627-2291
|Juniata
|Lewistown
|140 Stoney Creek Drive, Mifflintown, PA 17059
|717-320-1010
|717-320-1001
|Fulton
|McConnellsburg
|500 Fulton Drive, McConnellsburg, PA 17233
|717-485-3131
|717-486-9272
|Centre
|Rockview
|330 Penn Tech Dr., Bellefonte, PA 16823
|814-355-7545
|814-355-6031
Community Services Unit
Community Services Officers and Public Information Officers are available to make presentations on a wide variety of topics to your company, school, or community group. Their goal is to inform the public about crime awareness and increase public safety. Visit Troop G on Twitter.
|CSO/PIO
|Location
|Telephone
|Tpr. Jacob Rhymestine
|Hollidaysburg
|jrhymestin@pa.gov
|814-696-6132
Camp Cadet
Camp Cadet is a summer camp for boys and girls from Pennsylvania between the ages of 12 and 15. The camp is held at various locations throughout the state and staffed by Troopers, local police officers, and many other volunteers. The goal of Camp Cadet is to introduce participants to the diverse criminal justice system and establish a positive relationship with law enforcement personnel.
Camp Cadet is open to all youth and is structured similarly to training at the police academy. All participants who attend Camp Cadet are addressed as “Cadet” during the week. Cadets are required to participate in all scheduled events. The camp focuses on discipline, self-esteem, teamwork, drug and alcohol education, violence prevention, and many other issues facing today’s youth. There is no cost associated with attending Camp Cadet.
Troop G Camp Cadet Contact Information
Contacts by County:
Bedford: www.campcadetbedfordco.org
Fulton: Cpl. Ken Falkosky, 717-485-3131
Centre: Cpl. Scott Rossman, 814-355-7545
Sunny Day Camp
Sunny Day Camp started in 2016 to promote relations between children and adults with special needs and the law enforcement agencies that serve their communities. This one-day event includes demonstrations by special units and emergency vehicles on display. There are games and a DJ, and the camp concludes with a formal graduation ceremony. Lunch, snacks, and a Sunny Day t-shirt are included. The event is free, but registration is required. Sunny Day Camp is funded solely by donations from individuals and businesses, separate from donations to Camp Cadet. Troopers and other law enforcement professionals who serve as camp counselors are volunteers who donate their off-duty time.
Child Safety Seat Checks
Troopers who are certified child passenger safety seat experts are available to check or install your car seat for free.
Each station listed below schedules one day per month for seat checks. Call your local station if that day is not convenient. Note that some stations require an appointment.
Bedford County
PSP Bedford - 1st Tuesday - 814-623-6133
Blair County
PSP Hollidaysburg - 3rd Thursday - 814-696-6100
Centre County
PSP Rockview - 1st Monday - 814-355-7545
Fulton County
PSP McConnellsburg - 2nd Monday - 717-485-3131
Huntingdon County
PSP Huntingdon - 3rd Tuesday - 814-627-3161
Juniata/Mifflin Counties
PSP Lewistown - 2nd Tuesday - 717-320-1010