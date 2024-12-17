Troop E Information

Skip to agency navigation
    Troop E covers the counties of Venango, Crawford, Erie, and Warren (except part of Mead Township bounded on the north by the New York State line, on the east by the McKean County line, and on the south by the intrusion of a branch of the Allegheny Reservoir near SR 321).

    Troop E Headquarters

    Contacts

    TROOP E - ERIE
    4320 Iroquois Avenue
    Erie, PA 16511-2135
    Rt. 955, 4.5 miles north of I-90, Exit 32

    Erie Headquarters: 814-898-1641
    FAX Number: 814-871-4782
    TTY: 814-899-6339

    Command Staff

    Commanding Officer
    Captain Dale J. Brown 

    Patrol Section Commander
    Lieutenant Gary M. Garman

    Crime Section Commander
    Lieutenant May Gausman

    Staff Section Commander
    Sergeant Joseph R. Lobdell

    Troop E Stations

    CountyStationAddressPhoneTTY
    ErieCorry11088 Route 6 East, Union City, PA 16438814-663-2043814-663-8753
    ErieErie4320 Iroquois Avenue, Erie, PA 16511-2135814-898-1641814-899-6339
    VenangoFranklin6724 US 322, Franklin, PA 16323814-676-6596814-676-5701
    ErieGirard5950 Meadville Road, Girard, PA 16417814-774-9611814-774-0439
    CrawfordMeadville11025 Murray Road, Meadville, PA 16335-0479814-332-6911814-724-2985
    WarrenWarren22001 Route 6, Warren, PA 16365814-728-3600814-584-1006

    Community Services Unit

    Community Services Officers are available to make presentations on a wide variety of topics to your company, school, or community group. Their goal is to inform the public about crime awareness and increase public safety. Visit Troop E on Twitter.

    CSO/PIOLocationEmailPhone
    Tpr. Todd BingmanErietbingman@pa.gov717-585-8940
    Tpr. Cynthia SchickMeadvillecyschick@pa.gov814-332-6825

    Camp Cadet

    Camp Cadet is a summer camp for boys and girls from Pennsylvania between the ages of 12 and 15. The camp is held at various locations throughout the state and staffed by Troopers, local police officers, and many other volunteers. The goal of Camp Cadet is to introduce participants to the diverse criminal justice system and establish a positive relationship with law enforcement personnel.

    Camp Cadet is open to all youth and is structured similarly to training at the police academy. All participants who attend Camp Cadet are addressed as “Cadet” during the week. Cadets are required to participate in all scheduled events. The camp focuses on discipline, self-esteem, teamwork, drug and alcohol education, violence prevention, and many other issues facing today’s youth. There is no cost associated with attending Camp Cadet.

    Troop E Camp Cadet Contact Information

    For residents of Crawford, Erie, Venango and Warren counties
    Website: www.pacampcadet.com/troope

    Sunny Day Camp

    Sunny Day Camp started in 2016 to promote relations between children and adults with special needs and the law enforcement agencies that serve their communities. This one-day event includes demonstrations by special units and emergency vehicles on display. There are games and a DJ, and the camp concludes with a formal graduation ceremony. Lunch, snacks, and a Sunny Day t-shirt are included. The event is free, but registration is required. Sunny Day Camp is funded solely by donations from individuals and businesses, separate from donations to Camp Cadet. Troopers and other law enforcement professionals who serve as camp counselors are volunteers who donate their off-duty time.

    Sunny Day Camp logo

    Child Safety Seat Checks

    Troopers who are certified child passenger safety seat experts are available to check or install your car seat for free.

    Each station listed below schedules one day per month for seat checks. Call your local station if that day is not convenient. Note that some stations require an appointment.

    Crawford County
    PSP Meadville - 4th Wednesday - 814-332-6911

    Erie County
    PSP Corry - 4th Wednesday - 814-663-2040
    PSP Erie - 2nd Wednesday - 814-898-1641
    PSP Girard - 1st Wednesday - 814-774-9611

    Venango County
    PSP Franklin - 2nd Monday - 814-676-6596

    Warren County
    PSP Warren - 3rd Wednesday - 814-728-3600