Troop E Information

Contacts
TROOP E - ERIE
4320 Iroquois Avenue
Erie, PA 16511-2135
Rt. 955, 4.5 miles north of I-90, Exit 32
Erie Headquarters: 814-898-1641
FAX Number: 814-871-4782
TTY: 814-899-6339
Command Staff
Commanding Officer
Captain Dale J. Brown
Patrol Section Commander
Lieutenant Gary M. Garman
Crime Section Commander
Lieutenant May Gausman
Staff Section Commander
Sergeant Joseph R. Lobdell
Troop E Stations
|County
|Station
|Address
|Phone
|TTY
|Erie
|Corry
|11088 Route 6 East, Union City, PA 16438
|814-663-2043
|814-663-8753
|Erie
|Erie
|4320 Iroquois Avenue, Erie, PA 16511-2135
|814-898-1641
|814-899-6339
|Venango
|Franklin
|6724 US 322, Franklin, PA 16323
|814-676-6596
|814-676-5701
|Erie
|Girard
|5950 Meadville Road, Girard, PA 16417
|814-774-9611
|814-774-0439
|Crawford
|Meadville
|11025 Murray Road, Meadville, PA 16335-0479
|814-332-6911
|814-724-2985
|Warren
|Warren
|22001 Route 6, Warren, PA 16365
|814-728-3600
|814-584-1006
Community Services Unit
Community Services Officers are available to make presentations on a wide variety of topics to your company, school, or community group. Their goal is to inform the public about crime awareness and increase public safety. Visit Troop E on Twitter.
|CSO/PIO
|Location
|Phone
|Tpr. Todd Bingman
|Erie
|tbingman@pa.gov
|717-585-8940
|Tpr. Cynthia Schick
|Meadville
|cyschick@pa.gov
|814-332-6825
Camp Cadet
Camp Cadet is a summer camp for boys and girls from Pennsylvania between the ages of 12 and 15. The camp is held at various locations throughout the state and staffed by Troopers, local police officers, and many other volunteers. The goal of Camp Cadet is to introduce participants to the diverse criminal justice system and establish a positive relationship with law enforcement personnel.
Camp Cadet is open to all youth and is structured similarly to training at the police academy. All participants who attend Camp Cadet are addressed as “Cadet” during the week. Cadets are required to participate in all scheduled events. The camp focuses on discipline, self-esteem, teamwork, drug and alcohol education, violence prevention, and many other issues facing today’s youth. There is no cost associated with attending Camp Cadet.
Troop E Camp Cadet Contact Information
For residents of Crawford, Erie, Venango and Warren counties
Website: www.pacampcadet.com/troope
Sunny Day Camp
Sunny Day Camp started in 2016 to promote relations between children and adults with special needs and the law enforcement agencies that serve their communities. This one-day event includes demonstrations by special units and emergency vehicles on display. There are games and a DJ, and the camp concludes with a formal graduation ceremony. Lunch, snacks, and a Sunny Day t-shirt are included. The event is free, but registration is required. Sunny Day Camp is funded solely by donations from individuals and businesses, separate from donations to Camp Cadet. Troopers and other law enforcement professionals who serve as camp counselors are volunteers who donate their off-duty time.
Child Safety Seat Checks
Troopers who are certified child passenger safety seat experts are available to check or install your car seat for free.
Each station listed below schedules one day per month for seat checks. Call your local station if that day is not convenient. Note that some stations require an appointment.
Crawford County
PSP Meadville - 4th Wednesday - 814-332-6911
Erie County
PSP Corry - 4th Wednesday - 814-663-2040
PSP Erie - 2nd Wednesday - 814-898-1641
PSP Girard - 1st Wednesday - 814-774-9611
Venango County
PSP Franklin - 2nd Monday - 814-676-6596
Warren County
PSP Warren - 3rd Wednesday - 814-728-3600