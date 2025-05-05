Skip to agency navigation
Skip to main content

Official website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means it's official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 

    ​Troop C Information

    Troop C covers the counties of McKean, Forest, Elk, Clarion, Jefferson, and Clearfield; the townships of West Mahoning, North Mahoning, Canoe, and Banks and the boroughs of Smicksburg and Glen Campbell in Indiana County; part of Mead Township in Warren County (bounded on the north by the New York State line, on the east by the McKean County line, and on the south by the intrusion of a branch of the Allegheny Reservoir near SR 321); and Interstate 80 through Butler County.

    Troop C Headquarters

    Contacts

    TROOP C - PUNXSUTAWNEY
    485 N Findley Street
    Punxsutawney, PA 15767

    Headquarters: 814-938-0510
    FAX Number: 814-938-0516
    TTY: 814-938-0517

    Command Staff

    Commanding Officer
    Captain Rocco J. Russo

    Criminal Investigation Section Commander
    Lieutenant Scott A. Bauer

    Patrol Section Commander
    Lieutenant Gregory S. Kunselman

    Staff Services Section Commander
    Lieutenant Andrew R. Peters​

    ​​Troop C Stations

    CountyStationAddressPhoneTTY
    ClarionClarion209 Commerce Road, Clarion, PA 16214-9412814-226-1710814-226-1602
    ClearfieldClearfield147 Doe Hill Road, Woodland,  PA 16881814-857-3800814-857-3847
    JeffersonDuBois230 Platt Road, Dubois PA 15801814-371-4652814-371-5621
    McKeanLewis130 Airport Road, Lewis Run, PA 16738814-368-9230814-368-9234
    ForestMarienville4956 State Route 899, Marienville, PA. 16239814-927-5253814-927-8540
    JeffersonPunxsutawney485 North Findley Street, Punxsutawney, PA 15767814-938-0510814-938-0517
    ElkRidgway48 Servidea Drive, Ridgway, PA 15853814-776-6136814-772-9046

    Community Services Unit

    Community Services Officers are available to make presentations on a wide variety of topics to your company, school, or community group. Their goal is to inform the public about crime awareness and increase public safety. Visit Troop C on Twitter.

    CSO/PIOLocationEmailTelephone
    Tpr. Vaughn NorbertPunxsutawneyvnorbert@pa.gov814-618-2213

    Camp Cadet

    Camp Cadet is a summer camp for boys and girls from Pennsylvania between the ages of 12 and 15. The camp is held at various locations throughout the state and staffed by Troopers, local police officers, and many other volunteers. The goal of Camp Cadet is to introduce participants to the diverse criminal justice system and establish a positive relationship with law enforcement personnel.

    Camp Cadet is open to all youth and is structured similarly to training at the police academy. All participants who attend Camp Cadet are addressed as “Cadet” during the week. Cadets are required to participate in all scheduled events. The camp focuses on discipline, self-esteem, teamwork, drug and alcohol education, violence prevention, and many other issues facing today’s youth. There is no cost associated with attending Camp Cadet.

    Troop C Camp Cadet Contact Information

    For residents of Clarion, Clearfield, Elk, Forest, Jefferson, and McKean counties.

    Contact Trooper Vaughn Norbert at 814-618-2213​.

    Sunny Day Camp

    Sunny Day Camp started in 2016 to promote relations between children and adults with special needs and the law enforcement agencies that serve their communities. This one-day event includes demonstrations by special units and emergency vehicles on display. There are games and a DJ, and the camp concludes with a formal graduation ceremony. Lunch, snacks, and a Sunny Day t-shirt are included. The event is free, but registration is required. Sunny Day Camp is funded solely by donations from individuals and businesses, separate from donations to Camp Cadet. Troopers and other law enforcement professionals who serve as camp counselors are volunteers who donate their off-duty time.

    Sunny Day Camp logo

    Child Safety Seat Checks

    Troopers who are certified child passenger safety seat experts are available to check or install your car seat for free.

    Each station listed below schedules one day per month for seat checks. Call your local station if that day is not convenient. Note that some stations require an appointment.

    Clarion County
    PSP Clarion - 3rd Wednesday - 814-226-1710

    Clearfield County
    PSP Clearfield - 3rd Wednesday - 814-857-3800
    PSP Dubois - 1st Wednesday - 814-371-4652

    Elk County
    PSP Ridgway - 1st Wednesday - 814-776-6136

    Forest County
    PSP Marienville - 1st Wednesday - 814-927-5253

    Indiana (northern) /Jefferson Counties
    PSP Punxsutawney - 1st Tuesday - 814-938-0510

    McKean County
    PSP Lewis Run - 1st Wednesday - 814-368-9230