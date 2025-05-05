Contacts
TROOP C - PUNXSUTAWNEY
485 N Findley Street
Punxsutawney, PA 15767
Headquarters: 814-938-0510
FAX Number: 814-938-0516
TTY: 814-938-0517
Command Staff
Commanding Officer
Captain Rocco J. Russo
Criminal Investigation Section Commander
Lieutenant Scott A. Bauer
Patrol Section Commander
Lieutenant Gregory S. Kunselman
Staff Services Section Commander
Lieutenant Andrew R. Peters
Troop C Stations
|County
|Station
|Address
|Phone
|TTY
|Clarion
|Clarion
|209 Commerce Road, Clarion, PA 16214-9412
|814-226-1710
|814-226-1602
|Clearfield
|Clearfield
|147 Doe Hill Road, Woodland, PA 16881
|814-857-3800
|814-857-3847
|Jefferson
|DuBois
|230 Platt Road, Dubois PA 15801
|814-371-4652
|814-371-5621
|McKean
|Lewis
|130 Airport Road, Lewis Run, PA 16738
|814-368-9230
|814-368-9234
|Forest
|Marienville
|4956 State Route 899, Marienville, PA. 16239
|814-927-5253
|814-927-8540
|Jefferson
|Punxsutawney
|485 North Findley Street, Punxsutawney, PA 15767
|814-938-0510
|814-938-0517
|Elk
|Ridgway
|48 Servidea Drive, Ridgway, PA 15853
|814-776-6136
|814-772-9046
Community Services Unit
Community Services Officers are available to make presentations on a wide variety of topics to your company, school, or community group. Their goal is to inform the public about crime awareness and increase public safety. Visit Troop C on Twitter.
|CSO/PIO
|Location
|Telephone
|Tpr. Vaughn Norbert
|Punxsutawney
|vnorbert@pa.gov
|814-618-2213
Camp Cadet
Camp Cadet is a summer camp for boys and girls from Pennsylvania between the ages of 12 and 15. The camp is held at various locations throughout the state and staffed by Troopers, local police officers, and many other volunteers. The goal of Camp Cadet is to introduce participants to the diverse criminal justice system and establish a positive relationship with law enforcement personnel.
Camp Cadet is open to all youth and is structured similarly to training at the police academy. All participants who attend Camp Cadet are addressed as “Cadet” during the week. Cadets are required to participate in all scheduled events. The camp focuses on discipline, self-esteem, teamwork, drug and alcohol education, violence prevention, and many other issues facing today’s youth. There is no cost associated with attending Camp Cadet.
Troop C Camp Cadet Contact Information
For residents of Clarion, Clearfield, Elk, Forest, Jefferson, and McKean counties.
Contact Trooper Vaughn Norbert at 814-618-2213.
Sunny Day Camp
Sunny Day Camp started in 2016 to promote relations between children and adults with special needs and the law enforcement agencies that serve their communities. This one-day event includes demonstrations by special units and emergency vehicles on display. There are games and a DJ, and the camp concludes with a formal graduation ceremony. Lunch, snacks, and a Sunny Day t-shirt are included. The event is free, but registration is required. Sunny Day Camp is funded solely by donations from individuals and businesses, separate from donations to Camp Cadet. Troopers and other law enforcement professionals who serve as camp counselors are volunteers who donate their off-duty time.
Child Safety Seat Checks
Troopers who are certified child passenger safety seat experts are available to check or install your car seat for free.
Each station listed below schedules one day per month for seat checks. Call your local station if that day is not convenient. Note that some stations require an appointment.
Clarion County
PSP Clarion - 3rd Wednesday - 814-226-1710
Clearfield County
PSP Clearfield - 3rd Wednesday - 814-857-3800
PSP Dubois - 1st Wednesday - 814-371-4652
Elk County
PSP Ridgway - 1st Wednesday - 814-776-6136
Forest County
PSP Marienville - 1st Wednesday - 814-927-5253
Indiana (northern) /Jefferson Counties
PSP Punxsutawney - 1st Tuesday - 814-938-0510
McKean County
PSP Lewis Run - 1st Wednesday - 814-368-9230