    Troop B Information

    Troop B covers the counties of Allegheny (except the townships of Frazer, Fawn, Springdale, Harrison, and East Deer, the boroughs of Brackenridge and Tarentum, and SR 28), Fayette, Greene, and Washington; and the townships of Rostraver and South Huntingdon, the boroughs of Smithton, West Newton, and North Belle Vernon, the city of Monessen, and Interstate 70 in Westmoreland County.

    Troop B Headquarters

    Contacts

    TROOP B - WASHINGTON
    150 State Route 519
    Eighty Four, PA 15330

    Washington Headquarters: 724-223-5200
    FAX Number: 724-223-4593
    TTY: 724-223-4678       

    Command Staff

    Commanding Officer
    Captain Jeremy Barni

    Criminal Investigation Section Commander
    Lieutenant Daniel P. Boyd

    Patrol Section Commander
    Lieutenant Eric V. Erhardt

    Staff Services Section Supervisor
    Sergeant Michael B. Schmidt

    ​​Troop B Stations

    CountyStationAddressPhoneTTY
    WestmorelandBelle560 Circle Drive, Belle Vernon, PA 15012-9654724-929-6262724-929-7137
    AlleghenyPittsburgh449 McCormick Road, Moon Township, PA 15108412-299-1607412-299-1600
    FayetteUniontownUniontown Station, 1070 Eberly Way, Lemont Furnace, PA 15456724-439-7111724-439-7436
    WashingtonWashington150 State Route 519, Eighty Four, PA 15330724-223-5200724-223-4678
    GreeneWaynesburg255 Elm Drive, Waynesburg, PA 15370724-627-6151724-627-4771

    Community Services Unit

    Community Services Officers are available to make presentations on a wide variety of topics to your company, school, or community group. Their goal is to inform the public about crime awareness and increase public safety. Visit Troop B on Twitter.

    CSO/PIOLocationEmailTelephone
    Tpr. Rocco GagliardiPittsburghrogagliard@pa.gov412-299-1644
    Tpr. Kalee BarnhartUniontownkabarnhart@pa.gov724-415-1000

    Camp Cadet

    Camp Cadet is a summer camp for boys and girls from Pennsylvania between the ages of 12 and 15. The camp is held at various locations throughout the state and staffed by Troopers, local police officers, and many other volunteers. The goal of Camp Cadet is to introduce participants to the diverse criminal justice system and establish a positive relationship with law enforcement personnel.

    Camp Cadet is open to all youth and is structured similarly to training at the police academy. All participants who attend Camp Cadet are addressed as “Cadet” during the week. Cadets are required to participate in all scheduled events. The camp focuses on discipline, self-esteem, teamwork, drug and alcohol education, violence prevention, and many other issues facing today’s youth. There is no cost associated with attending Camp Cadet.

    Troop B Camp Cadet Links

    For residents of Allegheny, Fayette, Greene, Washington, and Westmoreland counties
    For residents of Allegheny County

    Sunny Day Camp

    Sunny Day Camp started in 2016 to promote relations between children and adults with special needs and the law enforcement agencies that serve their communities. This one-day event includes demonstrations by special units and emergency vehicles on display. There are games and a DJ, and the camp concludes with a formal graduation ceremony. Lunch, snacks, and a Sunny Day t-shirt are included. The event is free, but registration is required. Sunny Day Camp is funded solely by donations from individuals and businesses, separate from donations to Camp Cadet. Troopers and other law enforcement professionals who serve as camp counselors are volunteers who donate their off-duty time.

    Sunny Day Camp logo

    Child Safety Seat Checks

    Troopers who are certified child passenger safety seat experts are available to check or install your car seat for free.

    Each station listed below schedules one day per month for seat checks. Call your local station if that day is not convenient. Note that some stations require an appointment.

    Allegheny County
    PSP Pittsburgh - 1st Tuesday - 412-299-1607

    Fayette County
    PSP Uniontown - 2nd Tuesday - 724-439-7111

    Greene County
    PSP Waynesburg - 2nd Tuesday - 724-627-6151

    Washington County
    PSP Washington - 3rd Wednesday - 724-223-5200

    Westmoreland County
    PSP Belle Vernon - 1st Wednesday - 724-929-6262