Contacts
TROOP B - WASHINGTON
150 State Route 519
Eighty Four, PA 15330
Washington Headquarters: 724-223-5200
FAX Number: 724-223-4593
TTY: 724-223-4678
Command Staff
Commanding Officer
Captain Jeremy Barni
Criminal Investigation Section Commander
Lieutenant Daniel P. Boyd
Patrol Section Commander
Lieutenant Eric V. Erhardt
Staff Services Section Supervisor
Sergeant Michael B. Schmidt
Troop B Stations
|County
|Station
|Address
|Phone
|TTY
|Westmoreland
|Belle
|560 Circle Drive, Belle Vernon, PA 15012-9654
|724-929-6262
|724-929-7137
|Allegheny
|Pittsburgh
|449 McCormick Road, Moon Township, PA 15108
|412-299-1607
|412-299-1600
|Fayette
|Uniontown
|Uniontown Station, 1070 Eberly Way, Lemont Furnace, PA 15456
|724-439-7111
|724-439-7436
|Washington
|Washington
|150 State Route 519, Eighty Four, PA 15330
|724-223-5200
|724-223-4678
|Greene
|Waynesburg
|255 Elm Drive, Waynesburg, PA 15370
|724-627-6151
|724-627-4771
Community Services Unit
Community Services Officers are available to make presentations on a wide variety of topics to your company, school, or community group. Their goal is to inform the public about crime awareness and increase public safety. Visit Troop B on Twitter.
|CSO/PIO
|Location
|Telephone
|Tpr. Rocco Gagliardi
|Pittsburgh
|rogagliard@pa.gov
|412-299-1644
|Tpr. Kalee Barnhart
|Uniontown
|kabarnhart@pa.gov
|724-415-1000
Camp Cadet
Camp Cadet is a summer camp for boys and girls from Pennsylvania between the ages of 12 and 15. The camp is held at various locations throughout the state and staffed by Troopers, local police officers, and many other volunteers. The goal of Camp Cadet is to introduce participants to the diverse criminal justice system and establish a positive relationship with law enforcement personnel.
Camp Cadet is open to all youth and is structured similarly to training at the police academy. All participants who attend Camp Cadet are addressed as “Cadet” during the week. Cadets are required to participate in all scheduled events. The camp focuses on discipline, self-esteem, teamwork, drug and alcohol education, violence prevention, and many other issues facing today’s youth. There is no cost associated with attending Camp Cadet.
Troop B Camp Cadet Links
For residents of Allegheny, Fayette, Greene, Washington, and Westmoreland counties
For residents of Allegheny County
Sunny Day Camp
Sunny Day Camp started in 2016 to promote relations between children and adults with special needs and the law enforcement agencies that serve their communities. This one-day event includes demonstrations by special units and emergency vehicles on display. There are games and a DJ, and the camp concludes with a formal graduation ceremony. Lunch, snacks, and a Sunny Day t-shirt are included. The event is free, but registration is required. Sunny Day Camp is funded solely by donations from individuals and businesses, separate from donations to Camp Cadet. Troopers and other law enforcement professionals who serve as camp counselors are volunteers who donate their off-duty time.
Child Safety Seat Checks
Troopers who are certified child passenger safety seat experts are available to check or install your car seat for free.
Each station listed below schedules one day per month for seat checks. Call your local station if that day is not convenient. Note that some stations require an appointment.
Allegheny County
PSP Pittsburgh - 1st Tuesday - 412-299-1607
Fayette County
PSP Uniontown - 2nd Tuesday - 724-439-7111
Greene County
PSP Waynesburg - 2nd Tuesday - 724-627-6151
Washington County
PSP Washington - 3rd Wednesday - 724-223-5200
Westmoreland County
PSP Belle Vernon - 1st Wednesday - 724-929-6262