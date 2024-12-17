Skip to agency navigation
    Troop A Information

    Troop A covers the counties of Cambria, Indiana (except the townships of West Mahoning, North Mahoning, Canoe, and Banks, and the boroughs of Smicksburg and Glen Campbell), Somerset, and Westmoreland (except townships of Rostraver and South Huntingdon, the boroughs of Smithton, West Newton, and North Belle Vernon, the city of Monessen, and Interstate 70).

    Troop A Headquarters

    Contacts

    TROOP A - GREENSBURG
    100 North Westmoreland Ave
    Greensburg, PA 15601-0436
    RT 30E, Pleasant Unity exit

    Greensburg Headquarters: 724-832-3288
    Greensburg Laboratory: 724-832-3299
    FAX Number: 724-832-3276
    TTY: 724-832-7977

    Command Staff

    Commanding Officer
    Captain David A. Surra

    Criminal Investigation Section Commander
    Lieutenant Jeffrey M. Schaeffer

    Patrol Section Commander
    Lieutenant Michael A. Sbardella

    Staff Services Section Commander
    Sergeant Jason W. Swope

    ​​Troop A Stations

    CountyStationAddressPhoneTTY
    CambriaEbensburg2770 New Germany Road, Ebensburg, PA 15931814-472-1653814-472-1651
    WestmorelandGreensburg100 North Westmoreland Avenue, Greensburg, PA 15601-0436724-832-3288724-832-7977
    IndianaIndiana35 Fenton Road, Indiana, PA 15701724-357-1960724-357-1965
    WestmorelandKiski1325 Learn Road, Avonmore, PA 15618724-697-5780724-727-3517
    SomersetSomerset142 Sagamore Street, Somerset, PA 15501-8356814-445-4104814-443-3047

    Community Services Unit

    Community Services Officers are available to make presentations on a wide variety of topics to your company, school, or community group. Their goal is to inform the public about crime awareness and increase public safety. Visit Troop A on Twitter.

    CSO/PIOLocationEmail addressTelephone
    Tpr. Clifford A. GreenfieldIndianacgreenfiel@pa.gov724-357-1998
    Tpr. Steve LimaniGreensburgslimani@pa.gov724-832-6485

    Camp Cadet

    Camp Cadet is a summer camp for boys and girls from Pennsylvania between the ages of 12 and 15. The camp is held at various locations throughout the state and staffed by Troopers, local police officers, and many other volunteers. The goal of Camp Cadet is to introduce participants to the diverse criminal justice system and establish a positive relationship with law enforcement personnel.

    Camp Cadet is open to all youth and is structured similarly to training at the police academy. All participants who attend Camp Cadet are addressed as “Cadet” during the week. Cadets are required to participate in all scheduled events. The camp focuses on discipline, self-esteem, teamwork, drug and alcohol education, violence prevention, and many other issues facing today’s youth. There is no cost associated with attending Camp Cadet.

    Troop A Camp Cadet Links

    Troop A (Westmoreland County, excluding Rostraver & S. Huntingdon Twp)

    Note: Monessen, Rostraver Township, and South Huntingdon Township residents should apply to Troop B’s camp, as that is their coverage area. (Even though those locations are within Westmoreland County, they are Troop B)

    Troop A (Indiana County)
    Troop A (Somerset County)
    Troop A (Cambria County)

    Hill Impact Program

    Hill Impact prepares students 15-18 for the experience of becoming a cadet at a law enforcement academy. This free program consists of weekly 2.5-hour instructional sessions on traffic, criminal investigations, plus other police procedures and resources. Cadets participate in marching and physical training and learn time management, self-discipline, and teamwork skills.

    Cadets can apply for and attend Hill Impact multiple times until they reach age 19.

    To receive an application, contact Trooper First Class Abby Blazavich at ablazavich@pa.gov or 717-614-7971.

    Sunny Day Camp

    Sunny Day Camp started in 2016 to promote relations between children and adults with special needs and the law enforcement agencies that serve their communities. This one-day event includes demonstrations by special units and emergency vehicles on display. There are games and a DJ, and the camp concludes with a formal graduation ceremony. Lunch, snacks, and a Sunny Day t-shirt are included. The event is free, but registration is required. Sunny Day Camp is funded solely by donations from individuals and businesses, separate from donations to Camp Cadet. Troopers and other law enforcement professionals who serve as camp counselors are volunteers who donate their off-duty time.

    Sunny Day Camp logo

    Child Safety Seat Checks

    Troopers who are certified child passenger safety seat experts are available to check or install your car seat for free.

    Each station listed below schedules one day per month for seat checks. Call your local station if that day is not convenient. Note that some stations require an appointment.

    Cambria County
    PSP Ebensburg - 3rd Wednesday - 814-471-6500

    Indiana County
    PSP Indiana - 3rd Wednesday - 724-357-1960

    Somerset  County
    PSP Somerset - 2nd Wednesday - 814-445-4104

    Westmoreland County
    PSP Belle Vernon - 1st Wednesday - 724-929-6262