Camp Cadet



Camp Cadet is a summer camp for boys and girls from Pennsylvania between the ages of 12 and 15. The camp is held at various locations throughout the state and staffed by Troopers, local police officers, and many other volunteers. The goal of Camp Cadet is to introduce participants to the diverse criminal justice system and establish a positive relationship with law enforcement personnel.

Camp Cadet is open to all youth and is structured similarly to training at the police academy. All participants who attend Camp Cadet are addressed as “Cadet” during the week. Cadets are required to participate in all scheduled events. The camp focuses on discipline, self-esteem, teamwork, drug and alcohol education, violence prevention, and many other issues facing today’s youth. There is no cost associated with attending Camp Cadet.

Troop A Camp Cadet Links

Troop A (Westmoreland County, excluding Rostraver & S. Huntingdon Twp)

Note: Monessen, Rostraver Township, and South Huntingdon Township residents should apply to Troop B’s camp, as that is their coverage area. (Even though those locations are within Westmoreland County, they are Troop B)

Troop A (Indiana County)

Troop A (Somerset County)

Troop A (Cambria County)



Hill Impact Program

Hill Impact prepares students 15-18 for the experience of becoming a cadet at a law enforcement academy. This free program consists of weekly 2.5-hour instructional sessions on traffic, criminal investigations, plus other police procedures and resources. Cadets participate in marching and physical training and learn time management, self-discipline, and teamwork skills.

Cadets can apply for and attend Hill Impact multiple times until they reach age 19.

To receive an application, contact Trooper First Class Abby Blazavich at ablazavich@pa.gov or 717-614-7971.