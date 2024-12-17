Contacts
TROOP A - GREENSBURG
100 North Westmoreland Ave
Greensburg, PA 15601-0436
RT 30E, Pleasant Unity exit
Greensburg Headquarters: 724-832-3288
Greensburg Laboratory: 724-832-3299
FAX Number: 724-832-3276
TTY: 724-832-7977
Command Staff
Commanding Officer
Captain David A. Surra
Criminal Investigation Section Commander
Lieutenant Jeffrey M. Schaeffer
Patrol Section Commander
Lieutenant Michael A. Sbardella
Staff Services Section Commander
Sergeant Jason W. Swope
Troop A Stations
|County
|Station
|Address
|Phone
|TTY
|Cambria
|Ebensburg
|2770 New Germany Road, Ebensburg, PA 15931
|814-472-1653
|814-472-1651
|Westmoreland
|Greensburg
|100 North Westmoreland Avenue, Greensburg, PA 15601-0436
|724-832-3288
|724-832-7977
|Indiana
|Indiana
|35 Fenton Road, Indiana, PA 15701
|724-357-1960
|724-357-1965
|Westmoreland
|Kiski
|1325 Learn Road, Avonmore, PA 15618
|724-697-5780
|724-727-3517
|Somerset
|Somerset
|142 Sagamore Street, Somerset, PA 15501-8356
|814-445-4104
|814-443-3047
Community Services Unit
Community Services Officers are available to make presentations on a wide variety of topics to your company, school, or community group. Their goal is to inform the public about crime awareness and increase public safety. Visit Troop A on Twitter.
|CSO/PIO
|Location
|Email address
|Telephone
|Tpr. Clifford A. Greenfield
|Indiana
|cgreenfiel@pa.gov
|724-357-1998
|Tpr. Steve Limani
|Greensburg
|slimani@pa.gov
|724-832-6485
Camp Cadet
Camp Cadet is a summer camp for boys and girls from Pennsylvania between the ages of 12 and 15. The camp is held at various locations throughout the state and staffed by Troopers, local police officers, and many other volunteers. The goal of Camp Cadet is to introduce participants to the diverse criminal justice system and establish a positive relationship with law enforcement personnel.
Camp Cadet is open to all youth and is structured similarly to training at the police academy. All participants who attend Camp Cadet are addressed as “Cadet” during the week. Cadets are required to participate in all scheduled events. The camp focuses on discipline, self-esteem, teamwork, drug and alcohol education, violence prevention, and many other issues facing today’s youth. There is no cost associated with attending Camp Cadet.
Troop A Camp Cadet Links
Troop A (Westmoreland County, excluding Rostraver & S. Huntingdon Twp)
Note: Monessen, Rostraver Township, and South Huntingdon Township residents should apply to Troop B’s camp, as that is their coverage area. (Even though those locations are within Westmoreland County, they are Troop B)
Troop A (Indiana County)
Troop A (Somerset County)
Troop A (Cambria County)
Hill Impact Program
Hill Impact prepares students 15-18 for the experience of becoming a cadet at a law enforcement academy. This free program consists of weekly 2.5-hour instructional sessions on traffic, criminal investigations, plus other police procedures and resources. Cadets participate in marching and physical training and learn time management, self-discipline, and teamwork skills.
Cadets can apply for and attend Hill Impact multiple times until they reach age 19.
To receive an application, contact Trooper First Class Abby Blazavich at ablazavich@pa.gov or 717-614-7971.
Sunny Day Camp
Sunny Day Camp started in 2016 to promote relations between children and adults with special needs and the law enforcement agencies that serve their communities. This one-day event includes demonstrations by special units and emergency vehicles on display. There are games and a DJ, and the camp concludes with a formal graduation ceremony. Lunch, snacks, and a Sunny Day t-shirt are included. The event is free, but registration is required. Sunny Day Camp is funded solely by donations from individuals and businesses, separate from donations to Camp Cadet. Troopers and other law enforcement professionals who serve as camp counselors are volunteers who donate their off-duty time.
Child Safety Seat Checks
Troopers who are certified child passenger safety seat experts are available to check or install your car seat for free.
Each station listed below schedules one day per month for seat checks. Call your local station if that day is not convenient. Note that some stations require an appointment.
Cambria County
PSP Ebensburg - 3rd Wednesday - 814-471-6500
Indiana County
PSP Indiana - 3rd Wednesday - 724-357-1960
Somerset County
PSP Somerset - 2nd Wednesday - 814-445-4104
Westmoreland County
PSP Belle Vernon - 1st Wednesday - 724-929-6262