Overview

Liquor Enforcement Officer Trainees receive a salary of $1,664 biweekly, before deductions, during the training and coach-pupil periods.

The first pay period following the successful completion of the training period, Liquor Enforcement Officer Trainees will have their pay adjusted from Pay Scale Group 4, Step 4 ($46,172 annually) to Pay Scale Group 4, Step 10 ($52,097 annually). Upon promotion to Liquor Enforcement Officer, the employee will be placed at Pay Scale Group 6, Step 1 ($55,436 annually).

Questions regarding the Liquor Enforcement Officer Trainee selection procedures may be forwarded to the Pennsylvania State Police at: ra-pypsdcleot@pa.gov. You may wish to contact a recruiter from the Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement to learn more about career opportunities.

For additional information visit the Liquor Control Enforcement section.

