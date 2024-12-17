​LEOT Testing Announcements

Applicants are required to submit a new application for each selection cycle. Please be advised that LEOT selection procedures and timeframes are subject to change at any time based upon the needs of the Department.

Since applicants receive communications and updates by email, it is important that contact information is kept up to date. To update contact information, please contact the PSP Human Resource Office, Testing, Promotions and Transfers Section with updated information at ra-spspentrylvlexam@pa.gov.

Questions regarding the LEOT selection process can be directed to the PSP HR Office, Testing, Promotions and Transfers Section via email at ra-spleotprocess@pa.gov.

The Pennsylvania State Police is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

If you are a veteran and are interested in learning more about claiming veteran's preference, please visit Additional Information and FAQs then click on the box labeled "Veterans' Preference" in the center of the page. Please send your military documents to ra-cs-vetpreference@pa.gov for review. After applying, please submit your military documents to ra-cs-vetpreference@pa.gov.

To speak with a recruiter, please visit Liquor Enforcement Officer Recruiters.

The Commonwealth is an equal employment opportunity employer and is committed to a diverse workforce. The Commonwealth values inclusion as we seek to recruit, develop, and retain the most qualified people to serve the citizens of Pennsylvania. The Commonwealth does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, religious creed, ancestry, union membership, age, gender, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, national origin, AIDS or HIV status, disability, or any other categories protected by applicable federal or state law. All diverse candidates are encouraged to apply.

Selection Cycle 4015

The Liquor Enforcement Officer Trainee 4015 Selection Cycle will open on January 1, 2025. This selection will remain open until April 30, 2025. Applicants who don't receive email in their email inbox are reminded to check junk/spam folders.

Selection Cycle 4014

Applications submitted July 13, 2024 – November 27, 2024

Candidates 1 through 789 will be moving to the Poly Prep Session phase and should expect an email from the HR department. This message will include how to schedule for the Poly Prep Session, locations, and time slots. Candidates who don't receive email in their email inbox are reminded to check junk/spam folders.

Poly Prep Session dates are daily, January 21-28, 2025.



Selection Cycl e 4013

Applications submitted March 1, 2024 – June 1, 2024

The physical exam dates are December 9-11, 2024 and January 6-7, 2025. for the LEOT 4013 Selection Cycle. The LEOT academy date is scheduled for early February 2025 (subject to change).

Additional Inform ation (PDF)

PSP Cadet and LEOT Written Examination Prep Guide

LEOT Essential Job Functions

LEOT Medical Information

LEOT Physical Requirements

PSP LEOT Personal Appearance

Pennsylvania State Police LEOT Training

LEOT Candidate Oral Exam Prep Guide