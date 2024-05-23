Apply for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP)

SNAP Overview
SNAP helps you buy food for yourself and your family
Those who are eligible for SNAP receive an Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) ACCESS Card to make food purchases. The card works like a debit card and purchases are subtracted from your account.
SNAP Eligibility
Your SNAP eligibility is determined by a few factors, including income and family size.
The chart below provides an overview of SNAP eligibility. You may be eligible for additional SNAP funds based on your circumstances.
|
Household Size
|
Maximum Gross Monthly Income
|
1
|
$2,430
|
2
|
$3,288
|
3
|
$4,144
|
4
|
$5,000
|
5
|
$5,858
|
6
|
$6,714
|
7
|
$7,570
|
8
|
$8,428
|
9
|
$9,286
|
10
|
$10,144
|
Each additional member
|
+$858
A household is a group of people who usually purchase and prepare meals together. People in the household do not have to be related.
Application Process
All Pennsylvanians who need assistance are encouraged to apply.
You do not need to know whether you are eligible to apply for SNAP. After you submit your application, DHS will review it and determine your eligibility.
Frequently Asked Questions
SNAP benefits are placed in an electronic account that only the recipient can use. This system is called electronic benefits transfer, or EBT. Your household receives the Pennsylvania EBT ACCESS card, which allows withdrawals for food purchases at various retailers. You can only spend the amount that is on your card, and it is not a credit card.
The best way to know your balance is to keep your last receipt.
If you lose your last receipt and need to know your balance, call the recipient hotline, 24 hours a day, seven days a week at 1-888-EBT-PENN (1-888-328-7366).
You also can go online to view your transactions, learn about EBT, and more.
No. SNAP can only be used to buy food.
Yes. You can buy food online from participating retailers. A list of retailers is available on the USDA website.
- Find a nearby food pantry.
- Contact your regional food bank.
- Contact your county assistance office for help finding food resources.