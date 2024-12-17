Apply for Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF)

Overview



TANF is a crucial safety net for thousands of pregnant mothers and low-income families across Pennsylvania.TANF was established to promote self-respect, rehabilitation, and self-sufficiency for families who need support.

TANF is a federally funded program providing money for dependent children who are needy because financial support is not available from one or both parents. The payment is made to parents or relatives who care for the children in family homes. The purpose is to prevent a child from being forced from their own family for economic reasons.