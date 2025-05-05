If You Need LTSS

Contact the Independent Enrollment Broker (IEB). They will be available to help you apply for long-term services and supports through CHC.

The IEB will schedule an in-person assessment for you, which is done in your home, in a hospital, or in a nursing facility — wherever you are. This will determine if you need LTSS. The IEB will also help you complete a Medicaid application, which is sent to the county assistance office (CAO).

When you meet with the IEB, they will talk to you about the CHC plan options in your area. If you do not make a selection, a CHC plan will be assigned to you. If you want to change your CHC plan, you may do so at any time.

Your coverage with the CHC plan begins on the date you are determined eligible.