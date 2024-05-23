Apply for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP)

SNAP Eligibility

Your SNAP eligibility is determined by a few factors, including income and family size.

The chart below provides an overview of SNAP eligibility. You may be eligible for additional SNAP funds based on your circumstances.

Household Size Maximum Gross Monthly Income 1 $2,430 2 $3,288 3 $4,144 4 $5,000 5 $5,858 6 $6,714 7 $7,570 8

$8,428 9 $9,286 10 $10,144 Each additional member +$858

A household is a group of people who usually purchase and prepare meals together. People in the household do not have to be related.