Official Website of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    Apply for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP)

    SNAP helps provide Pennsylvanians with low incomes extra money to buy food at grocery stores, online retailers, farmers markets, and more.

    Find out if you're eligible

    SNAP Overview

    SNAP helps you buy food for yourself and your family

    Those who are eligible for SNAP receive an Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) ACCESS Card to make food purchases. The card works like a debit card and purchases are subtracted from your account.

    SNAP Eligibility

    Your SNAP eligibility is determined by a few factors, including income and family size.

    The chart below provides an overview of SNAP eligibility. You may be eligible for additional SNAP funds based on your circumstances.

    Household Size

    Maximum Gross Monthly Income

    1

    $2,430

    2

    $3,288

    3

    $4,144

    4

    $5,000

    5

    $5,858

    6

    $6,714

    7

    $7,570

    8

    $8,428

    9

    $9,286

    10

    $10,144

    Each additional member

    +$858

    A household is a group of people who usually purchase and prepare meals together. People in the household do not have to be related.

    SUN Bucks: Pennsylvania’s Summer EBT program

    Most children are automatically eligible for SUN Bucks and do not need to apply. To determine if your child is eligible and whether you need to apply, use the Eligibility Navigator or learn more about Sun Bucks.

    Application Process

    All Pennsylvanians who need assistance are encouraged to apply. 

    You do not need to know whether you are eligible to apply for SNAP. After you submit your application, DHS will review it and determine your eligibility. 

    Apply online, over the phone, in person, or by mail.

    Apply Online

    Apply for SNAP online via COMPASS, Pennsylvania’s benefits management website

    Apply By Phone

    Call the DHS Consumer Service Center toll-free to apply at 1-866-550-4355

    Apply By Phone, Hearing Impaired

    If you are hearing impaired, you can call PA Relay Services at 1-800-451-5886.

    Apply In Person

    You can apply for SNAP and other benefits at your local county assistance office

    Print an Application-English

    You can download a paper application, complete and deliver it in person, or mail it to your local county assistance office.

    Print an Application-Spanish

    You can download a paper application, complete and deliver it in person, or mail it to your local county assistance office.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    SNAP benefits are placed in an electronic account that only the recipient can use. This system is called electronic benefits transfer, or EBT. Your household receives the Pennsylvania EBT ACCESS card, which allows withdrawals for food purchases at various retailers. You can only spend the amount that is on your card, and it is not a credit card.

    The best way to know your balance is to keep your last receipt.

    If you lose your last receipt and need to know your balance, call the recipient hotline, 24 hours a day, seven days a week at 1-888-EBT-PENN (1-888-328-7366).

    You also can go online to view your transactions, learn about EBT, and more.

    No. SNAP can only be used to buy food.

    Yes. You can buy food online from participating retailers. A list of retailers is available on the USDA website.

    Contact DHS

    Phone

    If you have questions about SNAP or other benefits, call the Department of Human Services at 1-800-692-7462.

    Individuals with hearing impairment

    Call DHS at 1-800-451-5886.

