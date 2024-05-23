Event details

The State Police will host the 2024 Women’s Career Expo at the Pennsylvania State Police Academy on October 19, 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Women 18-39 are encouraged to attend and join in various activities, including:

A day in the life of a Cadet experience

Workout with Troopers

Swimming in the training tank

Q&A session with current Cadets

Lunch will be provided at the dining hall.

Attendees will witness firsthand some of the specialized positions of the Department.

RSVP

Contact Recruitment Services Section Commander Lieutenant Dawn Carpenter at dawncarpen@pa.gov to reserve your admittance to the Expo.

Expo venue

The Pennsylvania Police Academy

175 E. Hersheypark Drive

Hershey PA 17033

PSP Academy on Google Maps