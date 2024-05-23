Event details
The State Police will host the 2024 Women’s Career Expo at the Pennsylvania State Police Academy on October 19, 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Women 18-39 are encouraged to attend and join in various activities, including:
- A day in the life of a Cadet experience
- Workout with Troopers
- Swimming in the training tank
- Q&A session with current Cadets
Lunch will be provided at the dining hall.
Attendees will witness firsthand some of the specialized positions of the Department.
RSVP
Contact Recruitment Services Section Commander Lieutenant Dawn Carpenter at dawncarpen@pa.gov to reserve your admittance to the Expo.
Expo venue
The Pennsylvania Police Academy
175 E. Hersheypark Drive
Hershey PA 17033