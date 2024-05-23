Skip to agency navigation
Skip to main content

Official Website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means its official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 

    Women’s Career Expo

    Join us October 19 at the State Police Academy to learn more about public service in law enforcement.

    A female state police Trooper in front of a marked state police vehicle

    Event details

    The State Police will host the 2024 Women’s Career Expo at the Pennsylvania State Police Academy on October 19, 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Women 18-39 are encouraged to attend and join in various activities, including:

    • A day in the life of a Cadet experience
    • Workout with Troopers
    • Swimming in the training tank
    • Q&A session with current Cadets  

    Lunch will be provided at the dining hall.

    Attendees will witness firsthand some of the specialized positions of the Department. 

    RSVP

    Contact Recruitment Services Section Commander Lieutenant Dawn Carpenter at dawncarpen@pa.gov to reserve your admittance to the Expo.

    Expo venue

    The Pennsylvania Police Academy
    175 E. Hersheypark Drive
    Hershey PA 17033

    PSP Academy on Google Maps