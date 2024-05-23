Carrying Firearms in Pennsylvania

A person who is 21 years of age or older may apply for a License to Carry Firearms. The license allows individuals to carry a firearm concealed on their body or in a vehicle. The license is valid for five years unless revoked.

Submit applications to the sheriff of the county where you live. If you live in a city of the first class (Philadelphia), submit applications to the chief of police. Remember the required fee.



Pennsylvania may issue a License to Carry Firearms to out-of-state residents who possess a valid concealed carry permit or license from their home state.

NOTE: Some Pennsylvania county sheriffs will not issue nonresident License to Carry permits. Contact the Pennsylvania Sheriffs' Association for additional information regarding the issuance of nonresident License to Carry permits.



Issuing agencies have 45 days to determine eligibility for a License to Carry Firearms. The investigation includes a criminal background check through the Pennsylvania Instant Check System (PICS). Under 18 Pa. C.S. §6109, a sheriff may deny a License to Carry Firearms if they believe a person's character and reputation is such that they would likely act in a manner dangerous to public safety.

NOTE: A license to carry is NOT a license to purchase. Individuals must complete a background check when buying a firearm from a licensed dealer.

