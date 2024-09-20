State Police Announce Member Promotions

Harrisburg, PA – Colonel Christopher Paris, Commissioner of the Pennsylvania State Police, today announced the promotions of 16 sergeants, 40 corporals, and an enforcement officer during a ceremony at LCBC Manheim in Lancaster County.

Promoted to Sergeant



Sergeant Christopher J. Balcik is assigned to Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement. Sergeant Balcik enlisted in the State Police in 2013 and was promoted to corporal in 2018.



Sergeant Kyle J. Callahan is assigned to Troop E, Warren. Sergeant Callahan enlisted in the State Police in 2012 and was promoted to corporal in 2019.



Sergeant Jason L. Domenick is assigned to the Bureau of Integrity and Professional Standards, Internal Affairs Division. Sergeant Domenick enlisted in the State Police in 2010 and was promoted to corporal in 2017.



Sergeant Thomas E. Dubovi Jr. is assigned to Troop A, Greensburg. Sergeant Dubovi enlisted in the State Police in 2015 and was promoted to corporal in 2020.



Sergeant Brian A. Eckart is assigned to Troop F, Mansfield. Sergeant Eckart enlisted in the State Police in 2015 and was promoted to corporal in 2022.



Sergeant William E. Foutz is assigned to Troop H, Harrisburg. Sergeant Foutz enlisted in the State Police in 2007 and was promoted to corporal in 2013.



Sergeant Kristina D. Garrett is assigned to the Bureau of Integrity and Professional Standards, Internal Affairs Division. Sergeant Garrett enlisted in the State Police in 2015 and was promoted to corporal in 2022.



Sergeant Jeffrey J. Hetzel is assigned to Troop B, Washington. Sergeant Hetzel enlisted in the State Police in 2008 and was promoted to corporal in 2018.



Sergeant Michael J. Kozma is assigned to Troop B, Washington. Sergeant Kozma enlisted in the State Police in 1996 and was promoted to corporal in 2017.



Sergeant Garrett T. Lare is assigned to Troop H, Carlisle. Sergeant Lare enlisted in the State Police in 2017 and was promoted to corporal in 2022.



Sergeant David M. Leonard is assigned to the Bureau of Criminal Investigation, Investigative Services Section. Sergeant Leonard enlisted in the State Police in 2000 and was promoted to corporal in 2014.



Sergeant Casey M. Lewis is assigned to the Bureau of Integrity and Professional Standards, Internal Affairs Division. Sergeant Lewis enlisted in the State Police in 2016 and was promoted to corporal in 2022.



Sergeant Gregory A. Murphy is assigned to the Bureau of Integrity and Professional Standards, Internal Affairs Division. Sergeant Murphy enlisted in the State Police in 2010 and was promoted to corporal in 2018.



Sergeant Lauren E. Piccini is assigned to Troop E, Erie. Sergeant Piccini enlisted in the State Police in 2008 and was promoted to corporal in 2019.



Sergeant Stefanie L. Schiavoni is assigned to Troop J, York. Sergeant Schiavoni enlisted in the State Police in 2009 and was promoted to corporal in 2018.



Sergeant Steven M. Schmit is assigned to the Bureau of Patrol as the Supervisor of the Collision Analysis & Reconstruction Specialist Unit. Sergeant Schmit enlisted in the State Police in 2003 and was promoted to corporal in 2012.



Promoted to Corporal



Corporal Gregory M. Allen is assigned to Troop R, Dunmore. Corporal Allen enlisted in the State Police in 2007.



Corporal Jacob K. Allison is assigned to Troop A, Somerset. Corporal Allison enlisted in the State Police in 2015.



Corporal Marie E. Baltimore is assigned to the Executive and Administrative Offices, Harrisburg. Corporal Baltimore enlisted in the State Police in 2015.



Corporal Matthew S. Batzel is assigned to Troop B, Uniontown. Corporal Batzel enlisted in the State Police in 2016.



Corporal Paul C. Beard, III is assigned to Troop H, Carlisle. Corporal Beard enlisted in the State Police in 2018.



Corporal Ty E. Bell is assigned to the Bureau of Emergency and Special Operations, Special Emergency Response Team. Corporal Bell enlisted with the State Police in 2016.

Corporal Joseph J. Bonatesta, Jr. is assigned to Troop A, Indiana. Corporal Bonatesta enlisted with the State Police in 2015.

Corporal Joseph T. Burke is assigned to Troop H, Carlisle. Corporal Burke enlisted in the State Police in 2016.



Corporal Alex R. Burkett is assigned to Troop E, Franklin. Corporal Burkett enlisted in the State Police in 2019.



Corporal Thomas J. Butch, III is assigned to Troop H, Chambersburg. Corporal Butch enlisted in the State Police in 2018.



Corporal Justin R. Carman is assigned to Troop E, Meadville. Corporal Carman enlisted in the State Police in 2010.



Corporal Christopher T. Cole is assigned to Troop A, Greensburg. Corporal Cole enlisted in the State Police in 2007.



Corporal Tavin D. Davis is assigned to Troop H, Carlisle. Corporal Davis enlisted in the State Police in 2017.



Corporal James C. Ford, Jr. is assigned to the Executive and Administrative Offices, Harrisburg. Corporal Ford enlisted in the State Police in 2005.



Corporal Casey M. Foster is assigned to Troop J, York. Corporal Foster enlisted in the State Police in 2018.



Corporal Michael A. Gesualdo is assigned to the Bureau of Criminal Investigation. Corporal Gesualdo enlisted in the State Police in 2012.



Corporal Lucas J. Hull is assigned to Troop H, Chambersburg. Corporal Hull enlisted in the State Police in 2015.



Corporal Mihaly I. Kadar is assigned to Troop B, Pittsburgh. Corporal Kadar enlisted in the State Police in 2019.



Corporal Jeffrey B. Kreidler is assigned to Bureau of Criminal Investigation. Corporal Kreidler enlisted in the State Police in 2013.

Corporal Kevin J. Lee Troop J, York. Corporal Lee enlisted in the State Police in 2014.

Corporal James R. Leitch is assigned to the Tactical Intelligence Unit, BCI. Leitch enlisted in the State Police in 2014.

Corporal Joshua K. Marsh is assigned to Troop B, Uniontown. Corporal Marsh enlisted in the State Police in 2014.



Corporal Shareef Mays is assigned to Troop K, Philadelphia. Corporal Mays enlisted in the State Police in 2017.



Corporal Zachary M. McKeehan is assigned to Troop H, Chambersburg. Corporal McKeehan enlisted in the State Police in 2019.



Corporal Joseph L. Neden, Jr. is assigned to Troop E, Girard. Corporal Neden enlisted in the State Police in 2015.



Corporal Devin A. Nicholson is assigned to Troop C, Lewis Run. Corporal Nicholson enlisted in the State Police in 2017.



Corporal Andrew S Reith is assigned to Troop B, Pittsburgh. Corporal Reith enlisted in the State Police in 2007.



Corporal Christopher A. Schelling is assigned to Troop K, Media. Corporal Schelling enlisted in the State Police in 2013.

Corporal Markus L. Schneiderhan is assigned to Troop J, York. Corporal Schneiderhan enlisted in the State Police in 2016.

Corporal Daniel J. Sheridan is assigned to Troop K, Philadelphia. Corporal Sheridan enlisted in the State Police in 2018.

Corporal Nathan M. Spangler is assigned to Bureau of Emergency and Special Operations – Special Emergency Response Team. Corporal Spangler enlisted in the State Police in 2016.



Corporal Brian C. Stanco is assigned to Troop R, Dunmore. Corporal Stanco enlisted in the State Police in 2012.



Corporal Daniel R. Thompson is assigned to Bureau of Criminal Investigation. Corporal Thompson enlisted in the State Police in 2015.



Corporal Joshua C. Thorpe is assigned to the Bureau of Training and Education. Corporal Thorpe enlisted in the State Police in 2007.



Corporal Eugene J. Tray is assigned to Troop K, Philadelphia. Corporal Tray enlisted in the State Police in 2014.



Corporal Joseph P. Urban is assigned to the Bureau of Criminal Investigation. Corporal Urban enlisted in the State Police in 2011.

Corporal John B. Van Buren is assigned to Troop F, Coudersport. Corporal Van Buren enlisted in the State Police in 2019.

Corporal Spencer W. Van Scyoc is assigned to Troop H, Chambersburg. Corporal Van Scyoc enlisted in the State Police in 2018.

Corporal Chad J. Wagner is assigned to Troop E, Franklin. Corporal Wagner enlisted in the State Police in 2014.

Corporal Jerry W. Zundel is assigned to Bureau of Criminal Investigation. Corporal Zundel enlisted in the State Police in 2010.



Promoted to Liquor Enforcement Officer 3



Enforcement Officer 3 Gerald R. Weber, Jr. is assigned to the Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement, District Enforcement Office Number 8, Erie. Enforcement Officer 3 Weber enlisted in the State Police in 2005.

