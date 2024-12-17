Transcript

The title card is an animated graphic with the words PILEUP CRASHES and the PSP patch has fast falling snow and a white gradient that moves upward, hinting at accumulating snowfall. After a dip to white, Corporal Brent Miller is seen in uniform, with highway traffic in the distant background.

Corporal Miller: If possible, drive slowly forward to the front of the pileup.

A still photo appears of an approaching commercial truck on a highway in near whiteout conditions. Snow is blowing across the road.

If stopped, do not stand outside your vehicle on or near the roadway.

A still photo appears of various tire tracks in the snow.

If you can do so safely, get as far away from the roadway as possible.

A still photo appears of a roadway in near whiteout conditions. A commercial truck is going down the road away from the camera. The camera viewpoint is from the snow covered side of the road. A sign indicating an upcoming right turn is along the roadway.

If you cannot safely exit your vehicle, remain seated inside with your seat belt on.

A still photo appears of two vehicles on a snow covered roadway during a snowstorm. One vehicle is turned the wrong way with a folded up hood. The title card is again shown.